Control Z Season 3: Who moved Susana's body away?

Control Z Season 3 has finally arrived and this time it is more thrilling than ever with multiple plot twists and secret reveals. Season 3 of the highly arresting teen drama series premiered on Netflix this Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The official synopsis for Control Z Season 3 reads:

"Immediately after Susana’s accidental death, the group makes a pact to keep their involvement a secret and never speak of it again. 15 months later, the group is about to graduate and achieve their dreams. Everything is looking good for them until @todostussecretos reactivates and threatens to take away what they love most: their bright and shiny future. Once again, it’s up to Sofia to find out who’s behind this new threat before it’s too late."

Control Z Season 3 began right from where Season 2 ended with the astounding cliff hanger of Susana's death. Without a shred of doubt, viewers have been eager to find out what happens next in the intriguing thriller drama series.

So, without further delay, let's dig deep to find out some of the biggest highlights of Control Z Season 3.

Some of the biggest takeaways from Control Z Season 3 explored

What happened after Susana's shocking fall from the rooftop?

Control Z Season 3 revealed that Susana fell to her death from the rooftop and it seemed like an unfortunate accident at the hands of the teen group. The teenagers frantically tried to save her life but soon realized that it was too late as Susana was not breathing anymore.

Everybody looked absolutely rattled and shaken to the core by Susana's accidental death, especially Sofía, who passed out. Javi carried Sofía to his car, while the rest scattered away in shock and confusion from the spot.

The series then moved on to the next day, where, quite shockingly, Susana's body was moved away from the spot and the spot was absolutely cleared of any traces of her accident. It was later disclosed that Susana's body was found on her own property and was thought to be a case of suicide.

Upon hearing the news, the group made a pact not to reveal the truth to anyone else. Initially, it seemed like the safest option, however, things soon began to go wrong for them as someone called @Allyoursecrets started blackmailing them.

Shortly after, Sofía and Javi were seen investigating who moved the body and the real identity behind @Allyoursecrets.

Who moved the body from the spot?

Towards the end of Season 3, it was revealed that it was none other than Javi who was directly involved in moving Susana's body from the spot. The night of the accident, when Sofía passed out, Javi turned to his father as he was extremely scared and did not know what else to do.

Javi's father helped him take care of the body and moved it away from the accident spot to her place. He did it so Javi would start living with him instead of his mother. It was Sofía who first found out about the astounding truth. This revelation unfortunately derailed their romantic relationship.

The identity of the blackmailer was revealed at the very end of the show. It was Bruno. Bruno had just come out of prison and was looking to get his revenge from Javi for his betrayal.

Don't forget to catch Control Z Season 3, currently streaming on Netflix.

