Control Z Season 3: Is María dead?

Control Z Season 3 finally made its arrival on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming service platform Netflix. Since the season's premiere, the absorbing teen drama series has been receiving a lot of positive responses from both the audience and critics.

The show's fans have been buzzing with anticipation to see what will happen in Season 3 of Control Z. Their excitement is justified as season 2 ended on a stirring note with Susana falling off the rooftop.

Control Z season 3 stars Ana Valeria Becerril as Sofía, Samantha Acuña as Alex, Michael Ronda as Javier, Yankel Stevan as Raúl and Andrés Baida as Pablo. It also has Patricio Gallardo as Gerry, Macarena García as Natalia, Mauro Sánchez Navarro as Bruno, Ana Sofía Gatica as Claudia, and others.

What happened to Maria in Control Z Season 3?

In the latter part of Control Z season 3, Natalia was caught by Sofía for working for the blackmailer. The former was also forced to disclose the heartbreaking news of Maria committing suicide as she was going through some emotional turmoil.

It was revealed to the group that Maria is unfortunately dead. The news of Maria's death rattled them all, especially Pablo, who felt like he was, somehow, responsible for her death.

Later, the group also revealed the truth behind the night of the terrifying accident to Natalia. She realized that it was a mistake to follow the orders of the blackmailer, who is known as @Allyoursecrets.

At the end of Control Z Season 3, Natalia was seen getting back together with Javi.

A quick recap of Control Z Season 3

The official synopsis of Control Z, which was released by Netflix, says:

"Immediately after Susana’s accidental death, the group makes a pact to keep their involvement a secret and never speak of it again. 15 months later, the group is about to graduate and achieve their dreams. Everything is looking good for them until @todostussecretos reactivates and threatens to take away what they love most: their bright and shiny future. Once again, it’s up to Sofia to find out who’s behind this new threat before it’s too late."

Here's a quick look at what else was happening in the third season of Control Z:

What was Natalia up to?

In Control Z Season 3, the audience witnessed the arrival of a new hacker and blackmailer, called @Allyoursecrets. The hacker blackmailed the group with pictures from the night of the dreadful accident, that killed Susana, took place.

Everyone wanted to find out who the mysterious blackmailer was. Sofía and Javi, especially wanted to find out the hacker's true identity as they had been investigating since the beginning of the season. Meanwhile, Pablo received a call from someone who seemed like Maria, who had left the school and the place earlier.

It was later revealed that it was not Maria but her sister and Javi's former lover Natalia, who had been calling Pablo. Natalia, to everyone's surprise, was in town, without telling anyone and when they found her, Sofía took Natalia to her house.

The group also learned that Natalia was involved in making a number of bids for the blackmailer and she followed their orders to find out what happened to Maria.

Don't forget to catch Control Z Season 3, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

