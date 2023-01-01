WATCH: Louisiana store worker charged with misdemeanor as video of her dumping water on homeless woman goes viral online

Last weekend, a 33-year-old store clerk in Louisiana was caught on camera dousing a homeless woman with a bucket of water in freezing temperatures. According to reports, she has been charged with simple battery.

Identified by police as Kasey Weber, the store worker attacked a homeless woman outside Triple S Food Mart, a convenience store in Baton Rouge. In the video, Weber can be seen approaching another woman in the convenience store's trash-strewn parking lot. She can be heard yelling at the woman sitting on the curb to move:

"Move! Not telling y'all again. Move it! Clear the **** out"

The Louisiana store worker then threw a bucket of water at the face of the homeless woman, drenching her completely in the middle of the Christmas freeze.

According to WAFB, as of December 27, the worker has been fired from the Baton Rouge store.

Louisiana store worker's victim has received proper assistance after the attack

Over the Christmas weekend, a video of a homeless woman becoming the victim of a Louisiana store worker's wrath went viral on the internet. Since then, the worker, identified as Kasey Weber, has been fired from her job and arrested for simple battery.

The Baton Rouge Mayor's Office further stated that the homeless woman in the video had been provided the required assistance. In a statement regarding the Louisiana incident, they said:

"An incident over the holiday weekend involving a person who appears to be homeless has caught the attention of our community. This incident emphasizes the continued need for our outreach efforts. In this case, several community partners worked together to locate the individual, bring them to the Bridge Center and connect them with additional services."

In the statement, the Baton Rouge Mayor's Office also addressed the issue of homelessness and the role played by the Behavioral Health Homeless Outreach Team:

"The Behavioral Health Homeless Outreach Team, better known as the HOT Team, also visited the business where the incident occurred. The business was made aware of the support offered by the HOT Team to residents experiencing homelessness and crisis. We hope something like this never happens again considering the available resources. The Mayor’s HOT Team is a city-wide joint effort between Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and Behavioral Health Specialists designed to conduct comprehensive assessments, care coordination, and clinical intervention to the homeless persons in the community. The HOT Team connects with people who struggle with mental illness or behavioral health concerns and are experiencing unsheltered homelessness, living in encampment areas, or involved in panhandling."

It remains unknown whether Kasey Weber has entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf in court.

