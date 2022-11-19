WATCH: Video shows chaos at Los Angeles Target store as homeless man stabs boy and woman

On Tuesday, a man stabbed and injured two people at a Los Angeles Target store before he was fatally shot by a security guard. According to authorities, the victims included a nine-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman.

Multiple videos of the incident show an atmosphere of complete confusion as police officers and people run around the store. A witness video shows law enforcement officers standing outside the Target store where the brutal attacks took place.

Courtney Martinez @ccourttkknee In the last 3 days - three UVA students murdered on a field trip, 4 U of I students murdered in a house near campus, a crowd of police cadets hit by a car on their morning run, random stabbing at a

Target, victims include a 9yo boy.



Another showed the critically injured victims being transported to local hospitals. According to reports, the Target store was located in a multi-storey open shopping plaza in the Financial District of Los Angeles.

Police Chief Michael Moore said that LAPD officers were already present at the shopping complex attending another service call, which made it easier for them to respond quickly to the emergency.

The victims did not know the homeless man, reports police

In an unprovoked attack in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, a nine-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman were stabbed critically by a homeless man. Police have confirmed that the victims did not know the assailant.

The suspect, a 40-year-old homeless man, entered a Target store at 7th and Figueroa streets in the FIGat7th shopping mall. He reportedly grabbed a kitchen knife from a shelf and attacked a young boy, threatening to kill him.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore said:

"...the suspect, without any further provocation, suddenly attacked and stabbed this young child in the back."

Witnesses immediately moved to help the child, whose mother was not present at the scene. The attacker moved down the aisle and stabbed a 25-year-old woman in the chest.

🕳 @AhComfy Stabbings at Targets and grocery stores are becoming part and parcel for living in a city now.



Another happened at Target in September, during the day! A guy also stabbed someone over saying thank you in New York.



Police further said that he then moved to the front of the store and was confronted by an armed security officer who opened fire after the suspect moved towards him, still holding a knife. He was shot in the stomach and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police Chief Moore clarified late on Tuesday that while the young boy, identified as Brayden Medina, suffered a deep laceration to his left shoulder, he was in stable condition and was being monitored for potential neurological damage.

According to his family, the nine-year-old was undergoing physical therapy. The woman underwent surgery to treat her stab wound. At a news conference, the Los Angeles police chief said:

"The fact that you have an unprovoked attack on a child strikes all of us. This isn’t something that’s acceptable in Los Angeles and by no means is anywhere near the norm."

A third person was also injured in the sudden attack. The third victim was trampled while exiting the store and suffered minor facial bruising. The motive for the attack remains unknown.

