"You following me around trying to do some bulls**t over here" - Ray Allen annoyed by YouTuber filming farting prank inside Target

Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen got annoyed and scolded a YouTuber filming him inside a Target store. Allen was one of several shoppers who were pranked by farting noises. One of the greatest shooters ever, Allen retired in 2014.

Lope, who has more than 945,000 subscribers on YouTube, recently uploaded a video of him pranking people using loud fart noises. One of his unsuspecting victims was Allen, who was far from amused with the incident. He quickly went to talk to the YouTuber and his cameraman to give them a piece of his mind.

"My man, I know you hear me," Allen said. "You following me around trying to do some bulls**t over here. I know you hear me. Keep it moving."

Allen continued to scold Lope, who was giving him sarcastic answers. The YouTuber later explained in his video that he did not know it was the NBA legend. He felt embarrassed, as he was only trying to do his usual prank video and was not following Allen.

In the video, Allen was clearly uncomfortable being recorded during his private time at the department store. However, the 10-time All-Star is usually cordial in public, recently debating with a fan about the G.O.A.T. conversation.

Despite playing alongside LeBron James for a couple of seasons, Allen explained why Michael Jordan is the greatest ever.

"Is he a great free throw shooter?" Allen said. "Is he a great 3PT shooter? Is he a great dribbler? So you're saying he's the GOAT, but he's not even the greatest in all them categories."

Ray Allen career in retrospect

Ray Allen at the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Ray Allen was drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a stacked 1996 NBA draft. Allen was immediately packaged with center Andrew Lang and traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for Stephon Marbury, who was the No. 4 selection.

In Milwaukee, Allen became one of the best young shooting guards in the NBA. He spent six and a half seasons with the Bucks and was a three-time All-Star. He led Milwaukee to the playoffs three times, reaching the 2001 Eastern Conference finals.

The Bucks traded Allen to the Seattle SuperSonics midway through the 2003 season. He was named an All-Star four times in his four full seasons in Seattle. The Boston Celtics acquired Allen in the summer of 2008 to form a "Big 3" with Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

Ray Allen won his first championship with the Celtics in 2008, spending five years in Boston. He became a free agent for the first time in 2012 and joined the Celtics' rival Miami Heat. In South Beach, Allen won his second championship in 2013.

The Heat would not have won that title had Allen did not hit one of the greatest shots in NBA Finals history.

He forced overtime in a must-win Game 6 against the San Antonio Spurs. He retired after the 2013-14 season and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

