“I fear we have our Dazzler”: Speculations rife about Taylor Swift cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine after promo poster featuring friendship bracelets

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular pop stars of the 21st century so far, with an active fandom of over five hundred million people worldwide and an enormous socio-economic and political impact that far outweighs the reach of most other musicians or performers in the industry.

The singer's currently ongoing Eras tour has brought this aspect to the forefront, with entire cities witnessing economic upturn solely due to a tour concert, such as when Melbourne witnessed economic boost of over $1.2 billion after Swit's performances in the city.

Even franchises have witnessed economic and outreach benefits via association with the singer, such as when the singer's attendance at the Super Bowl this year turned it into the most viewed event in the US after the 1961 Neil Armstrong moon landing. Now, the latest to be impacted by her popularity is Marvel.

The comic and film giant recently posted an image that seemed to suggest the singer will be making an appearance in Deadpool 3. The image shows Friendship bracelets, a popular representation of the Taylor Swift fandom, known as Swifties, with the names of the movies as well as the date July 25, 2024.

The image has since gone viral and sparked speculation that the singer will make an appearance in the films in the character of Dazzler.

Netizens can't stop speculating about Taylor Swift's Marvel appearance

Netizens were quick to ponder over the singer's possible appearance on social media, particularly Reddit and X. Most of the speculation surrounded the singer's appearance in the upcoming Marvel films as herself or as the character of Dazzler, a pop star with the superhuman ability of controlling sound as well as converting sound into light of varied intensity.

This is notably not the first movie to be associated with the singer. Argylle, an upcoming thriller, is widely considered to be based on a script by Taylor Swift. However, this is purely speculation and remains unconfirmed.

Previously, the singer and her brand were also featured in the commercials and teasers of the Ryan Gosling-starrer, The Fall Guy, as well as for the animation film Despicable Me 4.

Meanwhile, Swift's latest concert film, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR, released on August 23, 2023, raking in more than $250 million, with a further estimated projection of upwards of 700 million in the near future.