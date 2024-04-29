Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 shoes: Features explored

The Phoenix Suns’ sensational player Kevin Durant also boasts a signature sneaker line with Nike, the latest model of which is the Nike KD 17. After the unveiling of the stated silhouette in the “Sunshine” colorway recently, another upcoming Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 sneaker is now on the way.

This colorway is entirely decked in a Black/White-Atomic Violet-Hyper Grape color palette.

The Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 shoes are anticipated to be dropped with a retail price tag of $160, like its other colorways. These basketball sneakers will be offered via the online and offline sites of Nike.

Features of Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 sneakers

Here's another look at the sneaker (Image via Instagram/@cop_o_clock)

Kevin Durant's love for music is being amplified by the Nike KD 17 range, which has just added a sneaker that captures the exhilarating intensity of Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains. This sneaker is the newest addition to the KD 17 portfolio.

This particular iteration, which is a part of the KD 17 "Producer Pack," is a celebration of Metro's renowned 2022 album, which is also a part of his vivid "Hearts On Fire" retail line. This collection has already featured tributes to renowned producers and now it provides a more in-depth exploration of the combination of Durant's basketball skills with his passion for music.

The KD 17 "Metro Boomin" is a sneaker that is characterized by a black-based color scheme embellished with several lightning bolt patterns throughout the base.

These stormy components are encased underneath clear TPU overlays, which ensures that the colorful design remains the primary focus of attention.

A meaningful homage is paid to the late mother of the producer by placing a purple "Leslie" sign on the left heel of the shoe, while a message that reads "Hearts On Fire" is displayed on the right heel of the shoe.

In addition to this, the tongue of the sneaker adds a reference to Metro's album Not All Heroes Wear Capes, which was released in 2018.

The sneaker features a graphic of a jumping man that is encased within a transparent circular button, which is meant to represent the complex tales that are behind Metro's work.

The midsole is black, while the outer sole unit is made of semi-transparent rubber. The functionality of this advanced outsole design is underlined on the brand’s site as follows:

“The outsole pattern looks like a topographical map, with an array of contoured ridges that bend and deflect in multiple directions to provide traction for every move.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@cop_o_clock)

Fans and other curious readers are advised to keep an eye out on Nike's site for timely alerts on the arrival of the upcoming Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 shoes.

In addition to this Metro Boomin colorway, the Swoosh label also plans to offer “Bink!” and “Alchemist” iterations of Nike KD 17 model. These shoes are also expected to be dropped with selling price tags of $160 per pair. They are likely to be sold via the Swoosh's online stores.

