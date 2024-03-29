Paul Pierce drops two cents on Diddy’s multi-home raid amid sex trafficking allegations

Recent developments have thrust rapper Diddy into the spotlight for his alleged involvement in sex trafficking, leading to Homeland Security raiding his two homes. This news has caught the the public's attention, including, former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce.

The feud between Diddy and Suge Knight is well-known to those familiar with hip-hop history. Knight, founder of Death Row Records, took a jab at Diddy's Bad Boy Records during the 1995 Source Awards, igniting a decades-long rivalry. As Diddy faces legal troubles, Pierce referenced this history, quoting Knight's invitation to join Death Row Records.

The former Celtics star posted on X about the situation that the famed rapper has gotten himself in.

"Suge told all a long time ago should’ve come to DeathRow," Pierce posted.

Paul Pierce's fellow NBA champion has viral video with Diddy

Paul Pierce's former rival, LeBron James, is constantly being monitored by his fans. An old Instagram live video resurfaced showing LA Lakers star LeBron James alongside Diddy.

In the footage, James vaguely discusses attending Diddy's parties without elaborating on their nature.

"Ain't no party like a Diddy party," LeBron Jmaes said.

In light of the video, Boxer Ryan Garcia publicly questioned James on social media, expressing disbelief and urging James to clarify his involvement.

"Yo wtf Lebron you good?" Garcia posted on X. "I don’t think lebron would take part in any of the atrocities that diddy was involved with. But we need to hear your story and have you clarify what this is???"

Garcia has been on the frontlines of social media in countering child abuse and sex trafficking. He has been targeting the elites of Hollywood as of late with his social media activity.

James has not responded to the resurfaced video.

