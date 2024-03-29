Skip Bayless calls out co-host Paul Pierce amid Celtics debacle loss vs Hawks

Skip Bayless and Paul Pierce might provide quite the fireworks when they sit down and debate the Boston Celtics' close 122-123 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Thursday night. Dejounte Murray's 44-point outing saw the Hawks edge out the best team in the league in overtime for the second time in a row, and also make it four wins on the trot to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Both teams had even met in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs last season, and Boston had made the Conference Finals before being trounced by the Miami Heat.

Bayless, who has former Celtics superstar Pierce as his co-host in a contributor role, was keen to find out the latter's reaction. It is evident that the former NBA champion dismissed the Hawks win. Here's what Bayless tweeted:

"Can't wait to hear how Paul Pierce tries to defend his Celtics on tomorrow's Undisputed. They were 16-point favorites tonight after blowing a 30-point lead earlier this week in Atlanta."

A look at the larger picture says the Celtics might be stinging from the loss, but it does nothing to derail their run this season. They have the best record in the NBA this season and are 57-16 — the lowest loss record in the league.

Meanwhile. the Hawks (34-39) are in scrappy mode to try and cement a play-off berth that will most likely be via play-in.

Paul Pierce wasn't worried about the Celtics after their loss to the Hawks earlier this week

Paul Pierce was not a worried man when the Boston Celtics crumbled 118-120 to the Hawks. The 46-year-old made it clear that he was not perturbed by the close loss and said the Celtics were "just bored" with the regular season and looking forward to the postseason. The next episode may see him get into detail while dissecting the game.

"Why would I be concerned about a team that has won 20 out of 23 games?" Pierce said. "What's there to be concerned about? If anything, this is a wake-up call."

He also added that the Celtics could use the loss as a way to keep themselves motivated and not get complacent as the playoffs approach. With nine games remaining, Paul Pierce and the team will hope they will coast to a dominant finish this season.