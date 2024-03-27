"Paul Pierce is Danny Granger with a ring" - Fans troll Celtics' legend for claiming better clutch gene than LeBron James

Paul Pierce and the Boston Celtics had quite a rivalry with a young LeBron James in the NBA Eastern Conference. However, as time progressed and the four-time NBA MVP downloaded more basketball knowledge, he was able to overcome the Celtics who also faced Father Time in the early 2010s.

In an interview with "What It Is" podcast, Pierce claimed that the 2008 playoff battle between his team and James' Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 was the reason why James packed his bags and teamed up with Dywane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat.

"No, I'm not better than Lebron but on any given day, I can be," Paul Pierce claimed at the 44:53 mark. "So Game 7... You want to go back in YouTube Game 7… He left Cleveland. Let's talk about it. I'm a big reason he went to Miami when I went for 41 in Game 7, sent him home."

Pierce's comments, which he stated on July 23, 2023, have echoed in basketball circles. They have been revisited and mocked by most fans. He also went on Keyshawn Johnson's "All Facts, No Brakes" podcast and said he was better than James in the clutch.

Of course, once these quotes about Pierce being better than James resurfaced again, there was a chance for fans to give their takes and shots at the Celtics legend. One fan even believed that Jimmy Butler was a better clutch player than Pierce.

"Paul Pierce isn't better than Jimmy Butler in the clutch, stop it Paul," said Emo Jimmy on X.

Another fan made a comparison between him and Danny Granger of the Indiana Pacers with a championship to boast.

"Paul Pierce is Danny Granger with a ring," said Jake Miller.

Of course, dissing Pierce without mentioning the "poop" game will also be mentioned by some.

Others feel that Pierce is just trying to be relevant and go viral nowadays after retiring from the league.

SportsApeX brought up a clip of a Miami Heat LeBron James dunking on Pierce to create an argument.

@jayden_hairston agrees that Pierce during his prime was an elite player, but claiming he was better than James is quite a reach in his point of view.

Of course, this is the internet, and some fans do agree with the point Pierce raised.

LeBron James and Paul Pierce head-to-head

The Land of Basketball website shows that LeBron James and Paul Pierce faced each other 69 times in the NBA. The 20-time NBA All-Star owns the head-to-head matchup by just one game, 35-34.

Tallying the averages, James averaged 29.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks against Pierce. On the other hand, the Boston Cetlics forward did 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals against LeBron.

However, Pierce can boast that, at one point, he outdueled LeBron James on February 15, 2006, when he tallied 50 points against the Cavaliers, but the Celtics lost the game 94-82.