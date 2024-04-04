$250M worth Drake's OVO brand announces major collab with Kentucky, UNC, and more: Reports

Drake's OVO brand has once again partnered with NCAA colleges for a limited-edition collection.

Last season, the brand collaborated with the Kentucky Wildcats, Alabama Crimson Tide, North Carolina Tar Heels, Memphis Tigers, and Texas Longhorns, offering a range of jackets, hoodies, and hats. They also featured retro-inspired logos and designs.

$250M Drake (as per Celebrity Net Worth) is set to release a new edition of OVO's NCAA limited-edition collection this season. Founded by Drake and Oliver El-Khatib, OVO's upcoming collection is slated to drop on April 5.

The pricing for the exclusive apparel has not been announced yet. However, the collection is anticipated to offer a diverse range of items, including hats, hoodies, basketball shorts, and varsity jackets, akin to the first drop.

A sneak peek shared on social media showcased UCLA freshman Devin Williams sporting a Bruins-themes sweatshirt. It also hinted at the inclusion of new schools like UCLA, Kansas, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Syracuse with North Carolina and Kentucky being the partners for the second time.

The connection between Drake and NCAA colleges is much more than just apparel and business deals. He has been associated with college basketball for a long time, particularly with Kentucky. He has a good relationship with Kentucky's head coach, John Calipari.

Last summer, Calipari and his team also had the opportunity to practice at Drake's lavish mansion. His connection with the Wildcats also dates back to their 2023 national championship, for which he received a custom ring. Calipari has also been seen promoting the OVO apparel release many times.

Drake and basketball are very close to each other

October's Very Own Arena

Drake has been linked with the NBA's Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference for the past few years. He is the face of the franchise and OVO has been connected with the Raptors for almost a decade now.

In 2023, OVO took over Scotiabank Arena, the Raptors home arena for Drakes's “It’s All A Blur” tour,

