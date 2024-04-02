Who does Iowa play next? Taking a look at Caitlin Clark's Final Four opponents in 2024 March Madness 

After a thrilling Elite Eight victory over LSU, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will gear up for the next challenge in the Final Four of March Madness 2024. Talking about their opponent, it's none other than the powerhouse UConn Huskies, making it an epic showdown for the fans to watch.

In the Elite Eight, Caitlin Clark led the No.1 seed Iowa Hawkeyes by scoring 41 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists to victory with a score of 94-87. On the other hand, UConn, as the No. 3 seed in the Albany 2 region, defeated USC in the Elite Eight to reach the Final Four.

UConn boasts an impressive record of 18-0 and an overall record of 33-5 in the Big East conference. According to ESPNBet, the Huskies will enter the Final Four matchup with +750 odds of winning the title, whereas the Hawkeyes have +300 odds of winning it.

UConn also has the most successful history in the NCAA tournament. They have won 11 NCAA Division I National Championships, whereas, Iowa has never won it. They have also made appearances in every NCAA Tournament since 1989, making it a total of 35 appearances.

Out of their 35 appearances, UConn has made it to the Sweet 16 an impressive 31 times. Moving forward, they have made it to the Elite Eight 28 times and to the Final Four 23 times. They also hold the record of appearing in 14 consecutive Final Fours.

They are led by Paige Bueckers, a former top recruit, who averages 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in the 2023-24 season. She has been the key player for UConn and will be the player to watch out for in the Final Four.

On the other hand, Iowa has been and will be led by the sensational Caitlin Clark. She has the best stats in the college women's basketball. She averages 31.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game this season. She is the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball and will look to secure her first NCAA title glory.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs UConn Huskies: Head to Head

Iowa v UConn

Iowa Hawkeyes and UConn Huskies Women's basketball teams have met twice in the past. In those two encounters, the UConn Huskies won every time. The first one happened in the 2020-21 season, where the Huskies won the game, 92-72 and the other one happened last season, where the Huskies won, 86-79.

Despite winning the previous two meetings, the Iowa Hawkeyes have better odds of winning the matchup as Caitlin Clark has been unstoppable this season. They have entered the tournament with a better seed and odds than the UConn Huskies for a reason.

However, fans never know what might happen as March Madness is always full of surprises and upsets.

