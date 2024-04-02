Top 10 funniest memes as Caitlin Clark's Iowa sends Angel Reese's LSU packing

Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes have defeated Angel Reese's LSU, 94-87, in the Elite Eight of the women's March Madness 2024. In the thrilling matchup, Clark was the difference maker as she scored 41 points to take her last year's revenge on LSU.

Clarke also contributed by making seven rebounds and 12 assists for the team. Her performance was complimented by Kate Martin, who was amazing on defense and also scored an important 21 points. Sydney Affolter also secured 16 points for Iowa.

On the other hand, Angel Reese scored 17 points for LSU, not enough to lead her team to victory. She also had to sit out during the last few minutes of the match where she could've made a difference due to her five foul plays. Other than her, Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson scored 18 and 23 points respectively.

Also Read: Angel Reese stats: How did the LSU star perform against Iowa?

The most awaited match ended up on a sour note for LSU as they also left the court during the national anthem which sparked controversy among fans. Here are the top 10 funniest memes on Iowa thrashing LSU out of the March Madness 2024.

Top 10 Funniest Memes After Iowa Tops LSU In Elite Eight Showdown

#10 Pure Gold

It was said by a few pundits before the match that LSU is unbeatable in the March Madness 2024. Doesn't look the same case now, does it?

Expand Tweet

#9 Not Afraid

The media wasn't sure after Iowa's Final Four appearance last year and predicted that the Hawkeyes wouldn't be able to make it again in 2024 with this roster. Well, the media cannot say that now.

Expand Tweet

#8 Too Good For LSU

Iowa and Caitlin Clark humiliated LSU the entire match. Caitlin Clark was phenomenal and ended the GOAT debate for sure this time.

Expand Tweet

#7 Caitlin Took Charge

Caitlin Clark wishes to win her and Iowa's first NCAA title this season as this could be her potential final year at college basketball. After losing to LSU last year, it's Clark who had to take charge, and she did.

Expand Tweet

#6 Van Lith Not Enough

LSU's Van Lith was given a role to block Iowa from making shots and she was covering Caitlin Clark in particular. However, she wasn't enough to stop the unbeatable Caitlin and Iowa.

Expand Tweet

#5 A1 Since Day 1

Caitlin Clarke has not changed as she has been the most consistent in women's college basketball. Doesn't matter if Iowa lost the match or won it, Clarke has never disappointed with her performance. Even in last year's final loss against LSU, she scored 30 points.

Expand Tweet

#4 Raining Three Pointer

Iowa made 13 3-pointers against LSU and it was raining three-pointers from Caitlin Clark as she made nine out of the total. She also broke the NCAA Division I record for the most 3-pointers in this match against LSU.

Expand Tweet

#3 Bad Attitude All-Around

LSU and their head coach Kim Mulkey are known for their bad attitude on and off the court with unwanted controversies and comments.

Expand Tweet

#2 Everything Went Wrong For LSU

Everything went wrong for LSU in the match against Iowa. Angel Reese was fouled out in the crucial final minutes of the game. LSU, of course, got knocked and Kim Mulkey was again the hot topic for her dressing style.

Expand Tweet

#1 It's Caitlin's Iowa Hawkeyes

Caitlin Clark has been carrying the Iowa Hawkeyes for the whole season. She averaged 31.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game. She had a massive tally of 41 points against LSU in the Elite Eight matchup as well.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: “You are missing an instant classic!”- Former NFL star Dez Bryant gets hyped up as Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark battle in thrilling LSU vs. Iowa game