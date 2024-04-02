Angel Reese stats: How did the LSU star perform against Iowa?

In one of the more exciting women's college basketball games and a rematch of last year's NCAA national championship game, Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes 94-87. This very well could be the last time that we see the Bayou Barbie on a college court as she is eligible for the 2024 WNBA draft.

Angel Reese had an unbelievable game if this winds up being her final collegiate appearance as she finished with 17 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks, and a pair of turnovers before fouling out. She struggled to shoot as the Hawkeyes limited her to 7-for-21 from the floor and 3-for-8 from the charity stripe.

The Iowa Hawkeyes can now move onto the Final Four, but the LSU Tigers have officially begun their offseason and big changes could be happening in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Will this be the final time we see Angel Reese as a member of the LSU Tigers?

Although it is uncertain at this time, it may very well be true. She now has played four seasons of college basketball and was a bit wishy-washy entering the season about her future. Her stock can't be any higher than it currently is, as she has proven to be a dominant force in women's college basketball.

While she may not be expected to be the first-overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Reese would still be considered a lottery pick and one of the premier players when she steps on the court. Angel Reese still could return for a fifth season of college basketball, but she has already dominated the stage and there is nothing else to do.

The only logical reason Reese would return would be to become the top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, but that would not be guaranteed there either. The risk of injury is not worth the attempt to climb the draft board.

