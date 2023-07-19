Angel Reese, Brock Bowers become "The Rock Warriors" after Hollywood Mogul Dwayne Johnson kickstarts the new NIL program

Brock Bowers and Angel Reese were two of the seven players to sign a NIL deal with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The seven players associated with the inaugural class include Angel Reese, Brock Bowers, Hansel Emmanuel, Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake Maye, Amaya Gainer, and Kam Kinchens.

There will be an annual rotation of players associated with ZOA Energy, but these seven are the first class. Johnson, in a press release, explained why he personally chose these seven stars to represent his brand.

"I personally selected these phenomenal individuals becuase of the energy, tenacity, and excitement they bring to the game. With a diverse set of stories and experiences, they're driven, hungry, talented, and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness." h/t Forbes

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

These athletes will be creating content across different social media platforms as part of an upcoming marketing campaign. They will also support regional and national retail philanthropic and partnership events to promote ZOA.

What other collaborations are Angel Reese and Brock Bowers associated with aside from Dwayne Johnson's ZOA Energy?

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers has lined up a few NIL deals for himself. In addition to ZOA Energy, he has partnered with Dick's Sporting Goods and NOBULL for name, image, and likeness opportunities. Similarly, the LSU star has plenty of deals in her bag, making her one of the most valued college athletes.

He declined a deal with Georgia's Classic City Collective, a NIL deal that supports all Bulldog athletes, and gave the reasoning of having plenty of options to earn money. Instead, he wanted his portion to be put in the pot to help other athletes.

It should not come as a surprise that Brock Bowers is going to be a top draft pick when he declares for the NFL draft. That could be as early as after this season, and he has definitely proven to be an elite talent.

He has played two seasons for Georgia, and in 29 games, he has 119 receptions for 1,824 yards (15.3 yards per catch) with 13 touchdowns. Bowers also has 13 carries for 165 yards (12.7 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns.

In both seasons, he has recorded double-digit touchdown totals from scrimmage and could fill a fullback role as well. He has great size at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, and should be viewed as the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft after USC quarterback Caleb Wiliams.

It had to be a no-brainer to have Bowers as part of ZOA Energy, as he is a winner and a dominant athlete on the field.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault