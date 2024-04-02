Is Angel Reese playing today? LSU center's availability for Iowa vs LSU Elite Eight matchup explored

Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers will try to defend their national championship against the Iowa Hawkeyes tonight. This matchup is the most anticipated since last year's national championship game. It will be the biggest game in women's college basketball.

But will the three-time AP All-American and the SEC Player of the Year play in this game?

Is Angel Reese playing today?

Angel Reese is fit and will partake in tonight's Elite Eight matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes. This will be a huge game for Reese. She had a strong but not eye-popping stat line in last year's national championship game.

Last season, she recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block to lead the Tigers to victory. She has stepped her game up throughout this year's March Madness. In the team's three games thus far, she is averaging 15.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Can Angel Reese lead the LSU Tigers to another Final Four performance?

The LSU Tigers look to cut down the nets, but it will be a tough ask. They are listed as a 1.5-point underdog for tonight's Elite Eight game. However, the way this Iowa Hawkeyes offense has played throughout the season, they could be a challenge.

Angel Reese can draw fouls and make things difficult. The Hawkeyes will have to rely on their depth more as she is averaging 9.7 free-throw attempts per game throughout the NCAA Tournament. A trip to the Final Four and keeping the program's season alive is possible, but it will be interesting to see if they can pull it off.

