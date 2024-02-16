"Making Her-story": $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese commends rival Caitlin Clark for breaking NCAA Women’s all-time scoring record

Iowa Hawkeyes senior guard Caitlin Clark broke the women's NCAA record for career points in the first quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday night.

Many have congratulated her on the accomplishment, but one of the more intriguing names to send a social media post her way is a rival in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

LSU forward Angel Reese, who has an NIL valuation of $1.7 million, quote-tweeted a graphic sent out by Iowa Women's Basketball's X page about Clark's new record as she congratulated her rival on making 'her-story:'

"Congratulations Caitlin Clark KEEP BREAKING RECORDS & MAKING HER-STORY!"

The two have been in the news since last year's national championship game, where Reese did the John Cena "you can't see me" gesture in Caitlin Clark's direction.

Clark and Reese are two of the most recognizable stars in women's college basketball, so this was a great gesture to see a rival giving praise to another.

Can Caitlin Clark break the all-time NCAA scoring record?

While Clark supplanted former Washington Huskies guard Kelsey Plum's record wth 3,569 points, she has become the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball history. However, she's in third place when considering overall college basketball.

The two names ahead of her are former LSU Tigers guard Pete Maravich and former Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis. Maravich holds the record with 3,667 career points. while Davis finished three points short. That means Clark is 98 points shy of the all-time record, which was made in 1970.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have four regular season games remaining. Clark will need to average 25.0 points per game to surpass Maravich. That would be way below her season average of 32.1 ppg at the moment, but there will also be a bit of a discussion surrounding the history of the number.

Pete Maravich played in an era where college freshmen were not allowed to play in games, so he recorded that total in three years instead of the four Clark and other current players are able to do. He played in 83 games and averaged 44.2 points while Clark has played in 126.

Nevertheless, if she scores 98 points in the next four games, she will hold the overall record. It will be interesting to see if she can break Maravich's record, which has stood for over five decades.

