$818k NIL-valued Caitlin Clark shows her team-first mentality at halftime on record-breaking night

Caitlin Clark has dominated college basketball throughout her four years with the Iowa Hawkeyes and officially broke the NCAA women's scoring record against the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday, Feb. 15. However, the personal milestone does not seem as important to her as winning the game at hand.

Entering halftime of the game against the Wolverines, the Hawkeyes held a 53-41 lead, with Clark scoring 28 points. However, her mind is not focused on resting or celebrating but instead on how to keep the lead and win the game. While being interviewed on Peacock during halftime, she shifted the focus from her record to the game, saying that they needed to improve their defense to win the game.

Caitlin Clark entered tonight's game eight points behind former Washington Huskies guard Kelsey Plum's 3,527 points and breached it in the first quarter.

Can Caitlin Clark lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to a victory tonight?

Clark and the fourth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, who are hosting the Michigan Wolverines, were listed as a massive 19.5-point favorite on the betting line. However, they cannot coast in the second half of this game as they are coming off a fourth-quarter loss in their most recent game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers where they were outscored 27-10.

Outside of Clark's performance, the Hawkeyes scored 25 points in the first half and should be able to do better offensively. The Michigan Wolverines are a strong team with a 16-9 overall record and are not going to go down without a fight.

This Iowa Hawkeyes team is fourth in the AP Poll for a reason and returned with a significant amount of their players who made the national championship game a year ago. It is going to be difficult to beat this Iowa Hawkeyes team, especially in a game in which history was rewritten and a ton of eyeballs are on the team.

