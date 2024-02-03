Caitlin Clark WNBA draft: 5 landing spots for Iowa star if she bids adieu to NCAA ft. Indiana Fever

Senior guard Caitlin Clark has dominated for the Iowa Hawkeyes and could become a Women's National Basketball Association superstar. She is a probable top pick for the 2024 WNBA draft. Clark is averaging 32.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.7 steals while shooting 40.1%.

So, which team will land the leading ppg and apg player if she joins the WNBA?

Caitlin Clark landing spot #1: Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury have the third pick in this year's WNBA draft and could be a good landing spot for Clark. Imagine having the star power of Clark in the backcourt and center Brittney Griner down low. That would be a recipe for a quick turnaround for the Mercury.

Caitlin Clark landing spot #2: Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever already won the WNBA draft lottery and will get the first overall pick. They should lock on Clark if she declares for the WNBA draft. The Fever are averaging 81.0 ppg, so they are doing well in that department. They only need someone to pair up with guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Caitlin Clark landing spot #3: Los Angeles Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks will have the second pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. They could trade with Indiana to move to the top pick. The Sparks need the guard position and could have an outstanding 1-2 punch of Clark and forward Nneka Ogwumike to average almost 40 ppg.

Caitlin Clark landing spot #4: Seattle Storm

To wrap up the non-playoff teams, the Seattle Storm have the fourth pick in the draft and will need some serious movement to step up. Pairing Clark with guard Jewell Loyd, who averaged 24.7 ppg last season, would be unbelievable. The team then could jump closer to a conversation with the Las Vegas Aces with two serious scoring threats.

Caitlin Clark landing spot #5: Chicago Sky

Chicago has some good pieces but not many great players to build around. Guard Kahleah Cooper averaged 18.7 ppg last season, but Clark could get Sky to score more than 81.7 ppg. Chicago needs a bump in talent and could use one of the purest scorers ever seen.

