Indiana Fever hints at picking Caitlin Clark with No.1 pick after Iowa superstar's WNBA draft declaration 

Caitlin Clark's WNBA future has been one of the biggest talking points of this season. The Iowa Hawkeyes guard has established herself as the consensus number one overall pick for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

It was only a matter of time before she declared for the draft. Well, Clark dropped the good news for fans ahead of Iowa's final game of the season vs. Ohio State on Thursday night.

Being the all-time scoring leader of women's college basketball, Clark brings an incredible skill set. Speaking of her WNBA career, the 22-year-old star will most likely get drafted by the Indiana Fever, who have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Indiana Fever drops subtle hint at drafting Caitlin Clark

Getting a shot at drafting the best prospect in college basketball by a margin is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With that said, the Indiana Fever seemingly has no plans to allow this chance to slip away.

The WNBA organization reminded fans that they have the number one overall pick in the 2024 draft in the wake of Caitlin Clark's draft declaration.

"We're just simply reminding you that there are only 46 days until the 2024 WNBA Draft," the organization tweeted.

The Indiana Fever perfectly times its tweet to send a reminder about the 2024 WNBA Draft. As mentioned in the tweet, there are only 46 days left for the critical date.

It goes without saying there's a hint at using the number one overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft to help Caitlin Clark start the next chapter of her career.

Can Caitlin Clark help the Indiana Fever improve next season?

Landing the number one overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft evidently means that the organization had a forgettable season.

They finished last season with a 13-27 record, as they were last in the Eastern Conference. Keeping that in mind, it wouldn't be an easy task for Caitlin Clark to magically turn things around for the team.

Caitlin Clark in Ohio State v Iowa game

However, if there is any player who can finish this tough task, it's her. Taking a look at Clark's stats should be enough to highlight her incredible talent.

Clark has played 29 games for the Iowa Hawkeyes this season and put up 32.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game for the team.

On top of that, Clark has shot a solid 46.9% from the field and 39.5% from downtown.

Can Caitlin Clark produce similar numbers for the Fever if she is drafted by the team? Only time will tell.