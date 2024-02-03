Will Caitlin Clark joining WNBA next year cost her money? Comparing Iowa superstar's NIL valuation in college to league salaries

With just a little over two months left before the WNBA draft, fans are waiting for Caitlin Clark to decide if she will turn pro or if she will remain with Iowa for one more year. As the projected No. 1 pick, her decision on whether she should enter the draft or not could end up affecting several things.

Clark has established herself as one of the greatest collegiate players in women's basketball. Due to her talent, she has attracted several NIL deals. NIL, which stands for name, image and likeness, is something that gives a collegiate player the right to be monetarily compensated when partnering with brands.

This is somewhat similar to a sponsorship deal for a pro athlete, but it is made specifically for student-athletes, and as per On3, Caitlin Clark is among the athletes with the highest NIL valuation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per On3, her current value is at $818,000. She is ranked fourth among all women's basketball players in college behind LSU duo Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson and TCU's Haley Cavinder.

If she chooses to enter the WNBA draft, her rookie contract would have a total value of $338,326 as the first pick, as per Sportrac. Year 1 will be worth $76,535, the next year will increase to $78,066, and Year 3 is $85,873. If her fourth-year option is picked, it'll be worth $97,852.

One of the questions on the minds of people awaiting her decision is if she would lose money if she entered the draft now by leaving her NIL deals behind. On the surface, it might look that way.

However, as one of the brightest young stars right now, the brands that she has a deal with will likely follow her to the pros. Those deals will need to be restructured as she will no longer be a student-athlete at that point but she will continue to make money off of sponsorships and brand deals.

Also read: Magic Johnson counts Caitlin Clark among greatest ever to play college basketball.

What brands and companies have an NIL deal with Caitlin Clark?

Some of the biggest international brands have recognized Caitlin Clark's stardom and have signed her onto a name, image and likeness deal.

She joins NBA superstars such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant as one of the athletes who have appeared on a Nike ad and once she declares for the WNBA draft, the sports apparel giant will likely sign a new deal with her. Aside from Nike, Clark also has a deal with Gatorade.

Also, Clark made history as the first college athlete to sign with State Farm. She has starred in one of their ads alongside Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller.

Clark also has NIL deals with several brands, like Buick, Bose, H&R Block, Goldman Sachs, Shoot-a-way and Hy-Vee.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!