"Your gpa is below 2.0", "Female LeBron": Fans voice mixed reactions to Angel Reese's lofty IG post

LSU Tigers superstar Angel Reese saw mixed reactions coming her way after he took to Instagram to post a lofty post. The 2023 NCAA champion has been making headlines throughout the year. From inking an endorsement deal with Reebok to her on-court pyrotechnics, Reese has been one of the names who has become a social media staple. Her latest post though didn't win her many fans as she saw some harsh criticism come her way.

Taking to Instagram earlier, Reese posted an image of her loading up for a shot and captioned it:

"Everyone has a chapter they don’t read out loud. just remember, this my world y’all just living in it."

And the responses trickled in:

The confidence shouldn't come as a surprise. Reese has dominated in her senior season. Earlier this month, she had taken to social media to post another cryptic message upon her return against Virginia Tech. While it was unclear to whom she intended to get the message across, speculations were rife that it had to do with her four-game absence due to "locker issues."

Angel Reese gets candid about mental health concerns

The LSU forward finally returned to the basketball court after missing four games. She made a solid impact, scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds in No. 7 LSU's impressive 82-64 victory over No. 9 Virginia Tech in November. This comes on the back of her being sidelined for two weeks prior which saw her miss a handful of matchups.

Speaking to the media after the game, she kept it real when addressing her thoughts on mental health:

"My mental health is the most important before anything, and I’m gonna make sure I’m OK before anything because I don’t wanna cause any harm or cancer in the locker room. I'm back and I'm happy and I'm here and I'm moving forward and I'm going to help take this team as far as I can."

These comments come on the back of an alleged spat between Reese's mother, Angel Web Reese engaged in a social media kerfuffle with a teammate Flau'jae Johnson's mother Kia Brooks. The heated exchange involved her low grades and grammatical errors on social media.

As Reese now marks a return to court and radiates immense self-confidence, she will continue to get bouquets and brickbats in equal measure. Only time will tell how she manages to deal with the two in the days to come.