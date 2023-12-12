LSU forward Angel Reese is finally back on the court after missing four games. She made a triumphant return, scoring 19 points and grabbing nine rebounds in No. 7 LSU's impressive 82-64 victory over No. 9 Virginia Tech on Nov. 30. Reese was back on the court as the Tigers beat Louisiana-Lafayette 83-53 on Monday. She scored 20 points alongside nine rebounds and two assists.

Reese had been sidelined for more than two weeks since Nov. 14 for reasons unknown. Plenty of rumors about her absence flooded the internet, with bad grades and improper attitude being the top ones.

Angel Reese opens up about 'mental health'

In the postgame news conference on Nov. 30, Reese addressed her absence, saying, "It felt great to be back on the court." She attributed her time away to a period of "resetting and refocusing."

Back with a bang, the "Bayou Barbie" took the opportunity to shed light on an essential aspect of her life:

"My mental health is the most important before anything, and I’m gonna make sure I’m OK before anything because I don’t wanna cause any harm or cancer in the locker room.

"I'm back and I'm happy and I'm here and I'm moving forward and I'm going to help take this team as far as I can."

Amid rumors surrounding her absence, Reese's honesty about prioritizing mental well-being sends a powerful message to fans and critics alike.

Why was Angel Reese absent?

Being the star for the LSU Lady Tigers, the absence of Angel Reese wasn’t sitting well with the fans, that too without any proper reason. Coach Kim Mulkey was also tight-lipped about Reese's situation, as she wanted to protect her players. Despite persistent queries, Mulkey maintained her stance:

"I could give you the exact whatever you were looking for, and there were still going to be things written that you interpreted the way you wanted to interpret it."

Mulkey, a former Louisiana Tech guard, also cited the "sacredness of the locker room" to justify her silence on Reese's absence. The lack of transparency gave rise to various rumors, ranging from a possible fallout with teammate Flau’jae Johnson to academic concerns leading to the suspension.

Tensions escalated as Reese's mother, Angel Webb Reese, engaged in a social media spat with Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks. The exchange involved criticisms about grammatical errors and alleged low college grades.

As Angel Reese continues to make a mark as she returns to the court, the swirling speculations and social media drama finally come to an end.