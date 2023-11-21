Kim Mulkey controversies every college basketball fan remembers in 2023 

LSU Tigers women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is one of the most successful coaches with four NCAA championships under her belt, but she's also no stranger to controversy.

Controversy has dogged her throughout her career, from Baylor to LSU, and has counteracted the success that she has encountered over the years, with many CBB fans critical of the flamboyant coach and her many controversies.

So, which are some of her biggest controversies that all CBB fans remember?

3. Kim Mulkey and the COVID-19 controversy

Mulkey caught a lot of flak for her comments about COVID-19 testing during the NCAA tournament played in San Antonio in 2021, during the height of the pandemic.

"They need to dump the COVID testing,” Mulkey said. “Wouldn't it be a shame to keep COVID testing and then you got kids that test positive or something and they don't get to play in the Final Four? So you just need to forget the COVID tests and get the four teams playing in each Final Four and go battle it out."

It was one of the most talked-about college basketball moments due to the seriousness of the pandemic, but she made it out of the storm of criticism by keeping her job safe.

2. Kim Mulkey and the Baylor Bears sexual assault scandal

In 2017, the Baylor Bears hit the news after a report revealed that the school had suppressed several alleged sexual assault reports by the football team, and it became a huge story in college sports.

Kim Mulkey took center stage again with her comments,

"If somebody's around you and they ever say, 'I will never send my daughter to Baylor,' you knock them right in the face," Mulkey said.

She even doubled down on the comments later in a news conference.

"I work here every day. I'm in the know. And I'm tired of hearing it," Mulkey said. "The problems that we have at Baylor are no different than the problems at any other school in America. Period. Move on. Find another story to write."

1. Mulkey and Brittney Griner

Kim Mulkey coached WNBA superstar Brittney Griner during her time as the Baylor Bears coach, and Griner was selected No. 1 in the 2013 WNBA draft.

Afterward, Brittney Griner revealed in her book 'In My Skin' that she came out to Mulkey, and the response she got was not what she had expected, with her coach telling her that she did not care as long as Griner performed.

In an interview with Outsports, Kim Mulkey doubled down on her stance when asked whether she had any gay players on her team.

"Don't ask me that," Mulkey said. "I don't ask that. I don't think it's anybody's business. Whoever you are. I don't care to know that."

With success always close at hand, it is likely that controversy will go hand in hand with winning every step of the way for LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey.