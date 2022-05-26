"There is one person that can go get her and that's our president" - Brittney Griner's wife believes only the POTUS can help WNBA star get out of Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February 17th after airport authorities allegedly found vape cartridges containing hash oil. Griner's wife, Cherelle, believes that only the POTUS can help the 31-year-old get out of Russia.

In an interview with Angela Rye of ESPN, Cherelle revealed that the last time she heard Brittney's voice was the day she was detained. She is hoping that U.S. President Joe Biden uses his power to help the Phoenix Mercury star get home to her family.

"There is one person that can go get her, and that's our president. He has that power. You know, I'm just like, 'Why are we not using it? Like, urgently, use it.' We're expecting him to use his power to get it done," Cherelle said.

Brittney Griner's wife just wants her back because the family misses her. Cherelle described Brittney as a sweet and kind human being. She also noted that they have been communicating via letters and it makes them strong.

"She's the glue to our family. She is literally the kindest, sweetest person you will ever meet, and it's very genuine.

"When we have been able to communicate, via letters, she's like, 'I am so sorry I'm making your life hard right now. Don't give up on me, though.' And I'm like, 'I'm not going to give up on you. This isn't your fault,'" Cherelle said.

ESPN @espn Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, says she believes President Joe Biden could intervene to help get the WNBA star out of detention in Russia and back to the United States. es.pn/3PKeW3u Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, says she believes President Joe Biden could intervene to help get the WNBA star out of detention in Russia and back to the United States. es.pn/3PKeW3u

Cherelle Griner also pointed out that if Brittney was an NBA player, the U.S. government would have more urgency to get her back.

She has been in contact with several powerful people. These people include WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns was one of the most high-profile NBA stars who has shown support for Griner. The Suns put Griner's initials and numbers on their home floor during their second-round matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

Russia wants someone in return for Brittney Griner's release

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury.

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson is very optimistic about the possibility of Brittney Griner getting released. However, Richardson believes that Griner's release will be similar in a way to former U.S. marine Trevor Reed.

Richardson was the one who negotiated Reed's release from Russia last month. In an interview with "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" on HBO (h/t The Hill), the former ambassador noted that the Russian government will likely want a trade to let go of Griner.

"They want something in return. Usually another prisoner, a Russian, in the United States. I'm convinced the Russians are gonna ask for something in return, because Brittney Griner is very high profile. There's a lot of attention to her. She's a world figure. And the Russians are gonna want something in return," Richardson said.

Griner went to Russia to finish her season with UMMC Ekaterinburg. She plays overseas during the WNBA offseason since it pays more. She earns more in Russia than with the Phoenix Mercury.

Griner is a one-time WNBA champion and was named one of the 25 greatest players in league history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson