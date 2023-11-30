Kim Mulkey on Angel Reese rejoining LSU after mysterious four-game absence: "She is back" 

LSU Tigers women's basketball star Angel Reese is set to rejoin her team after missing their last four games due to unknown reasons. She will be available when her team takes on Virginia Tech. This will be an engaging contest as it is a rematch from the most recent NCAA Final Four, wherein the Tigers won 79-72.

Despite her return, not much information has been provided regarding her absence. Many fans and the media wondered why she missed her last four games.

When LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was asked about this, he did not provide any explanation. Instead, he focused on the fact that she would be available once again.

"So, if she looks good, you're going to say that she's been practicing with the team the whole time," Mulkey said. "If she looks bad, you're going to say 'Oh, coach just threw her out there.' It doesn't matter. Angel [Reese] is back and we are happy, happy, happy.

She's happy, happy, happy. She's available to play Thursday."

We do not know why Reese missed those four games, but the only thing that matters is that the team and Reese are happy. And she will be suiting up for her team once again.

Looking at LSU's record while Angel Reese was absent

The LSU Tigers were stunned in their season opener after losing to Colorado in a 78-92 blowout. However, they successfully redeemed themselves in their next three games, which they all won by wide margins.

Angel Reese was a crucial factor in each game. She scored double figures in every game and even had a team-high in points once (28) when the Tigers beat Queens University of Charlotte Royals 112-55.

In the first game she missed, her team faced the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, whom they dominated 73-50. The next three games would be no different. They won every game with wide margins except for their last game against Virginia. They went down to the wire with a score of 76-73.

Although Reese was unavailable to play for unknown reasons, her team is glad to have her back when it takes on the number nine team, Virginia Tech.

