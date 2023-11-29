Why did Angel Reese change her number? Taking a look at LSU forward's arrival in college basketball

LSU basketball player Angel Reese has become a popular figure in college women's basketball due to her exceptional skills on the court and her controversial actions both on and off it. Throughout her time at LSU, Reese has consistently been seen wearing her iconic No. 10 jersey and left leg sleeve, which have become a signature part of her look.

But when she arrived in Louisiana after entering the transfer portal from Maryland, she didn't always wear the No. 10 jersey.

So, why did Angel Reese change her jersey number?

Expand Tweet

Why did Angel Reese change her number?

Angel Reese has become synonymous with the No. 10 jersey, as she led the LSU Tigers to the national championship against the Iowa Hawkeyes and made headlines while wearing it.

When she transferred from the Maryland Terrapins to the LSU Tigers, senior Ryann Payne already wore the No. 10, and Reese had to settle for the No. 1 jersey to start her career in Louisiana.

Her mother, Angel Reese Webb wore No. 10 during her time as a player for the UMBC Retrievers, and Julian, her younger brother, who plays for the Maryland Terrapins, also wears the same number.

In an interview with Just Women's Sports, her brother Julian explained the Reese's family connection to No. 10.

“Number 10 is just our number, really,” Julian says. “Like, when you see number 10, you see the Reese family.”

As soon as Payne left, Reese took the No. 10.

Expand Tweet

Why did Angel Reese leave Maryland?

Angel Reese is a Baltimore native who attended St. Frances Academy before deciding to stay close to home and join the Maryland Terrapins.

In an interview with Just Women's Sports, she explained why she opted to join the Terrapins in the first place.

“It was staying close to home, and also my development. Shay Robinson was there at that point [as an assistant coach], and I wanted to play with a post player, so we had Shakira Austin,” Reese said.

“Brenda drove me there as well. She had recruited me since I was in the eighth grade and she had a great bond with my family, so it seemed to be a perfect fit for me, going into it.”

After losing in the Sweet 16 for a second year in a row to the No. 1 ranked Stanford Cardinal, Reese entered the transfer portal as the top prospect.

“I wanted more for myself,” she says. “I knew that I wanted to develop into that stretch-four player, so being able to do that and play under a coach that could help me get to that level — because I know I’m not gonna play the five at the next level.”

After being convinced by her friend Kateri Poole to check out LSU, she visited the campus, met coach Kim Mulkey, and the rest is history.