LSU star Angel Reese has been the most talked about women's basketball player since she led the Tigers to the national championship in April. However, it all came crashing down on the opening night of the 2023-24 season.

The No. 1-ranked Tigers were beaten 92-78 by the No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes in Las Vegas on Monday night to give the nascent college basketball season its first and most shocking upset.

Angel Reese shot 6 of 15 for 15.0 points and 12.0 rebounds as the physical Buffaloes restricted her to hopeful shots and made the Tigers uncomfortable throughout.

Reese has cultivated a huge fanbase due to her antics during last year's NCAA tournament, and she has also alienated a few college basketball fans. Before the game, she wore a crown that, as usual, divided opinion among the fans.

The latter were only too glad to make fun of the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player on X after the humiliating opening night defeat.

"Some people like humility," one fan wrote.

Did Kim Mulkey criticize Angel Reese?

Angel Reese is the undisputed leader of the LSU Tigers, but she was one of the players who didn't really show up when the Buffaloes took control of the game.

After the game, coach Kim Mulkey did not hold back in her news conference, lashing out at the attitudes of some LSU players against the Colorado Buffaloes:

"I'm disappointed and surprised in some individual players that I thought would just be tougher and have a little fight and leadership about them. But I knew what we faced. You live with just a tough night offensively.

"What I don’t live with is (lack of) guts and fight and physical play. You’ve got that dog in you, and I thought we didn’t have that tonight.”

Freshman Mikaylah Williams top-scored for the Tigers with 17.0 points, while Sa’Myah Smith contributed 16.0 points. Mulkey pin-pointed their performances as worthwhile while flaming the rest of the team, which includes Angel Reese:

"I thought [Williams] and Sa'Myah Smith did all they could. You're talking about a true freshman and a true sophomore. We need more than just them to have a little bit of fight. I knew what we faced, but what I didn’t know about my team were all those (intangible) things I just described to you."

With the season still just beginning, the interview by Kim Mulkey seemed like a giddy-up for her underperforming stars, including Angel Reese and transfer Hailey Van Lith.