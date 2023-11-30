Angel Reese Amazon commercial: When the LSU WBB star paired up with Flau'Jae Johnson

LSU Tigers women's basketball stars Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson have become pop culture icons after leading their team to an epic national championship win a few months ago.

The endorsement deals rolled in, propelling the two student-athletes up the NIL valuation list.

Angel Reese has an NIL valuation of $1.7 million, which stands her at No. 7 overall on the On3 NIL 100 list, while the controversial Flau'Jae Johnson has a valuation of $1.1 million, which ranks her at No. 22.

Earlier in July, the two stars partnered with Amazon in an advertisement titled "DORMZ," which features them checking out their housing accommodation for the new semester at LSU.

The commercial highlights the ease with which students can set up their rooms with their favorite equipment and essentials courtesy of the delivery giant.

The dialogue between the duo was well-received by fans.

“Hey guys, Angel here. Let me show you guys my room dripped out with Amazon for less,” Reese says at the start. “I like a clean room, no trash.”

“Get that garbage out of here,” Johnson replies.

“Girl I’ve never seen you study before,” Reese shoots back.

“Yeah, study, because I’m always in my room when I study,” Johnson responds. “Make the money, don’t let the money make you.”

The video ends when Angel Reese realizes she's missing a cuddly toy and orders another via Amazon.

Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson have several collaborations

The two teammates have collaborated on several projects this year apart from the Amazon commercial.

They were both signed to lucrative NIL deals with Raising Canes and even released limited-edition basketball jerseys as a pair after the national championship win.

Most recently, the duo partnered again in a TAMPAX campaign where they talked about menstrual health and promoted the product.

Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson's rocky relationship

Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson have had a slightly weird relationship, appearing as best friends but occasionally seeming to be in conflict with each other.

Earlier this year, after their national championship win, there was tension in the air between the pair due to a rap music video.

Afterward, Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson continued to partner in different campaigns, advertisements and NIL deals like nothing happened, highlighting their unusual relationship even more.

When she was reportedly snubbed for an appearance on the music video of Cardi B and Latto's song, "Put It on Da Floor Again," Johnson took exception to Reese being included while she was not, considering that she's a budding rapper.

In an interview with "The Baller Alert Show," Johnson aired her frustrations at the situation.

"Why wouldn't you put me in it? Like it just makes sense," Johnson said. "Her people never hit my people or whatever. But I had seen she had asked Angel before, like a week before.

"And I was like, 'Okay, maybe she really ain't want me in the video for real,' but she had to ask me because we had kind of a relationship before. And she put Angel in it."

With the latest disagreements between the two LSU basketball players' mothers, it seems as if the Reese-Johnson relationship has taken another unexpected turn.