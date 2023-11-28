Which footwear brand is Angel Reese affiliated with? $1.7M-NIL valued LSU star's deal with footwear giant explored

LSU Tigers basketball star Angel Reese grabbed headlines back in April while leading her team to the national championship. Reese continued to be box office over a summer which saw her status grow exponentially.

The LSU star has a NIL valuation of $1.7 million and has signed with well-known brands in the country. Ever wondered if she has a deal for those impressive kicks she sports on the court?

Angel Reese's footwear deal

Reese first signed a deal with Reebok before the start of the current basketball season. One of the first acts of Shaquille O'Neal as the new president of basketball for Reebok was to sign the LSU star.

Reese revealed the role of the former Lakers star in convincing her to sign up:

“Now that he’s just been announced as their President of Basketball, that is inspirational to me, just being able to see an athlete or former athlete shift from not just being an athlete, but being the president of the brand is something that’s important,” Reese said. “I would love to do that one day.”

Shaquille O'Neal also weighed in on singing perhaps the most marketable student-athlete:

“There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Reese,” O’Neal said.

The LSU Star has seen an unprecedented rise in fame

The recent issues surrounding Angel Reese have led to many fans and analysts speculating about her level of celebrity. It has been a whirlwind time for her since leading the Tigers to the national championship.

Before the season began, coach Kim Mulkey challenged her to step up in an interview with Taylor Rooks:

“She just understands the spotlight is on her,” Mulkey said. “I don’t think she realized how quickly it came in how hard it came at her. But as I tell her, to whom much is given much as expected. You brought this, you earned this. You wanted this, now grow up and lead us and she wants to continue to get better in her game. She wants to continue to get better with her leadership."

Outspoken ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith also spoke about Angel Reese potentially buying into her celebrity status:

"What we've received an indication about right now is that something may have changed in you," Smith said. "Again, if it happened, it's not a crime but it's a lesson to be learned here. Be careful what you wish for. Be careful what you seek prematurely. Be careful of others' influence coming along and being a distraction from what you're aiming to achieve."

Reese is considered one of the most talented college basketball players alongside Iowa's Caitlin Clark, and CBB fans will hope that she gets back on track sooner rather than later.