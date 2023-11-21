"Something may have changed in you": Stephen A. Smith warns Angel Reese of grave future if she isn't careful

Prominent sports analyst Stephen A. Smith recently sent a message to women's college basketball star Angel Reese, addressing her behavior as of late. Reese's coach Kim Mulkey benched her in their previous few games, which was followed by her not showing up for a couple of games. While Mulkey didn't share the exact reason why Angel went missing in action, Smith has his own assumptions.

Smith pointed out on The Stephen A. Smith Show that it's possible that Angel Reese's fame could be getting the best of her. Ever since finding success as a college basketball star, Reese has been offered a plethora of brand endorsement deals and her follower count has reached celebrity status.

Smith sent a direct message to Reese by warning her about what could happen in the future if she continues to act the way she does (timestamp 7:00).

"What we've received an indication about right now is that something may have changed in you," Smith said. "Again, if it happened, it's not a crime but it's a lesson to be learned here. Be careful what you wish for. Be careful what you seek prematurely. Be careful of others' influence coming along and being a distraction from what you're aiming to achieve."

What happened to LSU star Angel Reese?

Colorado v LSU

LSU women's basketball team, led by coach Kim Mulkey, is facing unwelcome attention and speculation over the unexplained absence of star forward Angel Reese, marking a tumultuous start to their national title defense. The unexpected circumstances surrounding Reese's missing status coincided with critical comments from parents of some players on social media, all following a surprising opening defeat for the highly-regarded team.

Reese's continued absence in subsequent games, including the recent matchup against Texas Southern, has sparked concerns and raised eyebrows, especially considering her prominent role as a top athlete in women's college sports.

Coach Mulkey's limited commentary on Reese's benching in prior games, referred to as a "coach's decision" during the Kent State game, has left many unanswered questions and fueled speculation, although it does not seem related to compliance issues based on the information provided.

Moreover, a social media exchange involving the mother of guard Flau'Jae Johnson hinted at concerns about Reese's academic performance, leading to discussions regarding the possibility of academic ineligibility affecting her game participation.

Mulkey's brief remarks acknowledging Reese's absence without further elaboration and the team's unavailability for postgame interviews have further contributed to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Reese's status within the LSU basketball team.