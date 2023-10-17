What are Angel Reese's NIL deals worth? Taking closer look at LSU star's earnings as she signs lucrative Reebok deal

Angel Reese is currently one of the top players in women's college basketball, and she continues to make a name for herself. The LSU star recently inked a deal with Reebok to increase her already staggering NIL earnings.

Right now, Angel Reese's projected NIL earnings sit at around $1.7 million. That puts her in the top ten of all college athletes. The top spot belongs to Bronny James, son of LA Lakers star LeBron James. The USC freshman is projected to earn roughly $6 million in NIL deals this year.

Looking at just women's college basketball, no player earns more than Reese in terms of NIL deals. The next closest is her LSU teammate Flau'jae Johnson at $1.1 million.

After spending her first two college seasons at Maryland, Angel Reese transferred to LSU, where she helped turn the program into a powerhouse. She averaged 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds en route to leading LSU to a national championship.

Breaking down Angel Reese's NIL deals

In a joint post on Instagram, Angel Reese and Reebok announced that they've agreed on a partnership deal. They are now one of the many brands connected to the LSU star. Here is a breakdown of all her NIL earnings .

Over the past year, Reese has signed deals with numerous different brands and companies. Aside from Reebok, she landed a major partnership with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over the summer. Alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., she was one of the main athletes to sign with ZOA Energy. Not long after that, Reese also agreed to a partnership with Airbnb.

Here is the full list of companies that Reese has NIL partnerships with:

Reebok

ZOA Energy

Amazon

Starry

Playstation

Mielle Organics

SI Swimsuit

Bayou Traditions

Caktus AI

Campus Ink

Raisin Cane's

JanSport

As she gets ready for her senior season at LSU, Reese is sure to have more deals come her way. Given she is arguably the biggest star in women's college basketball right now, brands will want to partner with her to help boost their outreach.

One could argue that Reese is ready to make the jump to the WNBA, but instead she's returning to LSU to potentially compete for another championship. Being one of the top earners in all of college sports also likely played a part in this decision.