"Don't believe everything" - Angel Reese breaks silence over Flau'Jae Johnson's mom beefing with her mom

Angel Reese took to Twitter to break her silence about her relationship with Flau’Jae Johnson. The LSU basketball stars have been in the news as their mothers engaged in a back-and-forth online. Reese has now used her voice to comment, and her response could mean there is no beef at all.

“Please don’t believe everything you read,” Reese tweeted.

Reese appears to want to shut down the rumors. Perhaps, she is not beefing with her teammate at all. She also seemed to dispel the rumors that she has missed time this season due to poor grades.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So where did this all begin? Let’s go back to the start of the possible beef and the rumors.

Expand Tweet

Why is Angel Reese beefing with LSU teammates?

The rumors around LSU star Angel Reese began when her mother, Angel Webb, posted screenshots of text messages on her Instagram stories. In the post, Webb wrote a long message complaining about people who text with grammatical errors.

“Folks pls do not send me long text msgs with a bunch of grammatical errors it gives me a headache,” Webb wrote. “How do I know you said what you said if I can’t understand what you’re saying?”

Flau’Jae Johnson’s mother, Kia Brooks, then took to her own Instagram stories to write a lengthy message. Her post called out Webb and Reese. Brooks implied Reese was suffering from a poor academic record.

Expand Tweet

“You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0 or less GPA. And in fact when writing your smart message you didn't capitalize nor did you use any periods,” Brooks said.

“Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughters actions. Your just as responsible you raised her that way. Nobody give a damn who you think you are since you came up off another’s brand. Just like God gave it to you he will take it right away. Always stay humble and never forget who made you and where you came from!!”

The savage response seemed unprompted as Webb did not tag Brooks in the post. Perhaps, Webb was subtweeting Brooks with her initial post.

Reese starred for LSU during their run to the national title last season. However, things have not been as smooth sailing for the star this season.

Angel Reese was benched the entire second half in a 109-79 win over Kent State on Tuesday. LSU coach Kim Mulkey called the move a “coaching decision.”

Reese also missed the next game. She was not with the team at all during their 74-50 win at Southeastern Louisiana on Friday. Mulkey said after the game that she hopes to see Reese return soon.