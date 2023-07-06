"Why wouldn't you put me in it?" LSU's Flau'jae Johnson on being excluded from Cardi B video

Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson became LSU legends after leading the Tigers to the national championship in March. They have appeared on the cover of SLAM together and appear to be great friends.

Looking at how the two have performed at LSU, the success they have shared and their social media posts together, it seems odd that only one of them would be in a music video.

Johnson, who is also a budding rapper, talked about not being included in Cardi B and Latto's music video for "Put It on Da Floor Again."

Speaking on the "The Baller Alert Show," Flau'jae Johnson said:

"Why wouldn't you put me in it? Like it just makes sense.

"Her people never hit my people or whatever. But I had seen she had asked Angel before, like a week before. And I was like, 'Okay, maybe she really ain't want me in the video for real,' but she had to ask me because we had kind of a relationship before. And she put Angel in it."

LSU stars Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson have risen to stardom

Angel Reese is currently seeing a lot of the headlines, but Flau'jae Johnson was the first of the pair to get a taste of the limelight. She made her debut as a 13-year-old rapper on season 3 of "The Rap Game."

A year later, she got a bigger stage when she appeared on season 13 of America's Got Talent exploding into the spotlight. She switched her attention to baseball where she was a pitcher before finally focusing on basketball.

Johnson played for Sprayberry High School where her number was retired and she graduated as the all-time leading scorer in their history.

Last season, en route to the title for LSU, Flau'jae Johnson averaged, 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. She was also named SEC (Southeastern Conference) Freshman of the Year.

Angel Reese was awarded McDonald's All-American honors and was the No. 2 ranked prospect in the 2020 class.

Reese got a bit of a later start compared to Johnson and mostly only after she transferred to play for coach Kim Mulkey at LSU from the Maryland Terrapins. Her climb to fame was cemented by her charisma and outstanding end product on the court.

She was nicknamed the "Bayou Barbie" and inspired both controversy and adulation when her 15.0 points and 10.0 rebounds led LSU to the national championship. She recorded the most double-doubles ever (34) and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Her John Cena 'you can't see me' gesture aimed at Caitlin Clark caused widespread discourse and announced Angel Reese to a global audience.

