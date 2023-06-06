Are Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith friends? Exploring the friendship of LSU teammates on and off the court

Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith will team up, as the latter has joined the LSU Tigers via the transfer portal. Van Lith was the top player available in the transfer portal and joins a stacked LSU roster. Take a look at how the Tigers are shaping up, as well as how Reese and Van Lith will co-exist on and off the court below.

Are the LSU Tigers the favorites to repeat as national champions?

The LSU Tigers were able to win the NCAA Women's National Championship last season. They may be even better in 2023-2024. The Tigers have added the top two players available via the transfer portal and will bring in the top recruiting class in the nation.

Angel Reese will remain the star after leading the team in scoring, rebounding, steals, blocks, and field goal percentage and finished third in assists. The unanimous first-team All-American averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field.

Flau'jae Johnson will also likely remain in the starting lineup after averaging 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field as a freshman. Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow, the No.1 and No.2-ranked transfers, will join Reese and Johnson in the starting lineup.

Van Lith averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field last season as a member of the Louisville Cardinals. Morrow averaged 25.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field last season as a member of the DePaul Blue Demons. She was named a third-team All-American.

The Tigers 2023 recruiting class features MiKaylah Williams, Aalyah Del Rosario, Angelica Velez, and Janae Kent. They ranked second, seventh, 44th, and 73rd in the class, respectively.

How will Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith co-exist on and off the court?

Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith ranked fifth and sixth in points scored last season, while incoming transfer Aneesah Morrow ranked fourth. While it is unclear if Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith have a friendship off the court, the former shared her excitement about the latter's decision to join the LSU Tigers.

Van Lith shared her decision to join the Tigers with a picture as well as her new number:

"eleven"

Reese responded to the post:

"oh it’s UP.🤪"

Check out the tweets from Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith below:

The Tigers are unlikely to land Van Lith if her relationship with Reese isn't at least good. LSU is so talented on the court that they should be a heavy favorite to repeat as champions.

