Caitlin Clark announcement: Iowa star declares for the 2024 WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark has made several headlines over the course of the 2023-24 college basketball season due to her incredible prowess. The Iowa Hawkeyes guard has had a historic senior year.

Clark has already etched her name in NCAA history by breaking the all-time women's scoring record. Now, Clark is eyeing to surpass the legendary Pete Maravich for scoring the most points in NCAA history among men and women.

However, amid the record-breaking spree, fans have continuously wondered about Clark's plans for her WNBA future. Well, the highly-rated draft prospect finally broke her silence on it.

Caitlin Clark declares for the 2024 WNBA Draft

Ahead of appearing for the last time this season during Iowa's upcoming matchup against Ohio State on Thursday night, Caitlin Clark dropped bombshell news for fans.

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa," Clark said. "I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft."

Expand Tweet

Apart from declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark expressed her gratitude to everyone who made her dream come true.

Be it teammates, coaches, or family, Clark did not forget to thank anyone for her success at the collegiate level.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark records: How many records has the Iowa point guard broken?

Which team will select Caitlin Clark at the 2024 WNBA Draft?

Caitlin Clark is undoubtedly a generational talent, and her numbers back those hefty claims. Over the course of her college career, Clark has featured in 129 games.

In those appearances, the Iowa star has contributed 28.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game for the team. Keeping that in mind, no team in the WNBA will let this chance slip.

Caitlin Clark during the Iowa v Indiana game

Considering Clark is the projected number-one overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, she will most likely get selected by the Indiana Fevers.

The Fevers have landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and they are blessed to have a shot at drafting a generational talent.

Meanwhile, Clark is on the cusp of breaking yet another record as she is just 18 points shy of becoming the all-time NCAA scoring leader among men and women divisions.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark WNBA draft: 5 landing spots for Iowa star if she bids adieu to NCAA ft. Indiana Fever

Will Caitlin Clark continue her dominance during her WNBA career? Fans will find out soon.