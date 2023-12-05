Caitlin Clark records: How many records has the Iowa point guard broken?

Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star, Caitlin Clark, has had a phenomenal year that has drawn back audiences to women's college basketball due to her extraordinary scoring numbers on the court.

She made history several times during the NCAA tournament a few months ago when she led her team to the national championship game for the first time while obliterating several records

So, which records has the popular Caitlin Clark broken along the way?

Records broken by Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark made history by becoming the first player, both male and female, to record a 40-point triple-double in NCAA history when she had 41.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists against Lousiville in the Elite Eight game.

She broke the women's tournament assist record by providing 60 during the historic run.

It was the first time that a player had dropped consecutive 40-point games in the women's tournament, as Clark also dropped 41.0 points against the unbeaten South Carolina in the Final Four matchup.

Her 191 total points were also the most by any male or female player in tournament history.

Caitlin Clark broke the record for most points scored by an Iowa women's basketball player, previously held by Megan Gustafson (2,804). Clark is now the runaway best scorer (2,986) in Iowa history.

Against Drake, she broke Kelsey Plum's record of most games with 30.0 points or more scored. Clark stands level with Detroit's Antoine Davis who set the record, male and female's last season.

Clark did not start breaking records in college; in high school at Dowling Catholic, she might have even been more prodigious.

She had a 60-point game, including 13 made 3-pointers with 24.0 points, in the first quarter against Mason City High School in a 90-78 win. All of her stats were state records.

Curt Klaahsen, the Mason City coach, was in disbelief in his postgame news conference following the mindblowing, record-breaking performance.

“It’s OK. I’ve come to grips with it,” Curt Klaahsen said. “It’s hard to believe this, but we felt like we were playing pretty good defense on her. She was just making things from everywhere and every angle.”

Kelsey Plum holds the scoring record in college basketball with 3,527. With her 29.0 point average this season and 2,986 points scored, that record is likely to fall to Clark by the end of the season.

Whether she decides to declare for the 2024 WNBA draft or not, Caitlin Clark will most definitely leave her mark on the college basketball scene with her incredible scoring prowess.