Caitlin Clark triple-double record: Can the Iowa WBB star break the record for the most triple-doubles in CBB?

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is a certified record breaker. After a historic NCAA tournament, she has started the new season on fire and is threatening a few more records.

In the Nov. 12 game against Northern Iowa, Clark became the Hawkeyes' top scorer, dethroning Megan Gustafson on the charts. As usual, she was gracious about breaking the record.

"Records are meant to be broken. So I hope Iowa has a really great player one day who can break mine, too," Caitlin Clark said in her postgame interview.

She also became only the second player to have notched a triple-double in four different seasons in college women's basketball history, joining WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, who did it at Oregon.

But can Caitlin Clark break the record for the most triple-doubles in women's college basketball history?

Can Caitlin Clark break the triple-doubles record?

The current all-time leader in the triple-doubles category in college women's basketball is New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, who registered 26 during her time as an Oregon player.

Clark comes next on this list with 12 triple-doubles registered to date, a number that is undoubtedly bound to increase exponentially this season.

Technically, Clark can break the triple-doubles record set by Sabrina Ionescu. However, it would take a phenomenal season for her to achieve that feat, although she could still stay an extra year and definitively break the record.

Caitlin Clark makes triple-double history in the NCAA Tournament

Caitlin Clark set herself on the way to breaking several records when she recorded the first triple-double ever in the 2022-23 Big Ten championship game. She had 30 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds in the 105-72 win against Ohio State.

In the Elite Eight matchup against the Louisville Cardinals, she had 40 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, becoming the first male or female player ever to record a tournament triple-double.

Days later, against the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks, the Iowa Hawkeyes star fell just short of a sensational back-to-back triple-double effort when she registered 41 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

When asked about her WNBA plans, Clark sounded uncertain about her future.

“I really have no clue what I’m going to do, stay for an extra year or leave after next year,” Clark said.

She does have an additional year of eligibility after this season due to the extra COVID year awarded to student-athletes. Clark could fancy obliterating all the records still standing in college women's basketball.