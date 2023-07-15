Sabrina Ionescu calls out Steph Curry after a historic performance at 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest

The New York Liberty's point guard Sabrina Ionescu called out Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors after her historic performance in the WNBA 3-Point Contest. She came out victorious and left the competition with the trophy in her hand.

After winning the contest, Sabrina wasted no time in shooting her shot to play against Curry in a three-point contest. The 5-foot-11 guard took to Twitter to ask the four-time NBA champion if he was ready for a three-point shootout battle.

Ionescu had a great night shooting the ball as she set the record for both the NBA and WNBA for most points in the three-point contest. The point guard finished with 37 points, going for 25-27 in the final round. She cleared almost all the racks that were placed for her.

Only missing two shots, Ionescu immediately became the talk of the town and got the attention of the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers — Curry.

"RIDICULOUS! @sabrina_i20," Curry tweeted.

The ball is now on Curry's side as it could be his turn to participate in next season's three-point contest. However, it might be difficult to do better than what Ionescu did. But fans should be ready as Curry could come out and surprise everyone with an even more impressive performance.

Steph Curry holds the record for most threes in the NBA's Three-Point Contest

2021 NBA All-Star - MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

Steph Curry has made history in more ways than one when it comes to talking about the three-point arc. He's managed to break Ray Allen's record of 2,973 in just 13 seasons. Curry broke the record early in the 2021-22 season against the New York Knicks and has not stopped making shots from beyond the arc.

Another record that the two-time MVP has accomplished when talking about the three-point area is the feat he reached in 2021. Curry finished with 31 points to win the three-point contest, which underwent a re-formatting in 2019.

The Warriors star had a great night shooting the ball and shot 70% that night. With his win in 2021, the 35-year-old became a two-time winner in the Three-Point Contest of the NBA, which is an annual event during the All-Star Weekend. Curry still seems to be in his prime and could participate in the future.

His All-Star backcourt mate, Klay Thompson, has had multiple chances to join the festivities. During the 2016 All-Star Weekend, Thompson won the contest, denying Curry a chance to win another title in consecutive years. The shooting guard went 27-34, making 79.4% of his shots.

