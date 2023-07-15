Kendrick Perkins challenges Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors yet again -"A 1% chance"

Kendrick Perkins is back to singing the same tune when it comes to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The 2008 champion with the Boston Celtics is almost totally dismissing the Dubs’ chances of lifting the Larry O’Brien title next season.

Here’s what “Perk” had to say about the Warriors’ championship odds:

"Read my lips, I give [the Warriors] a 1% chance [to get to the Finals] and it's not because of the addition of Chris Paul, it's because of Steph Curry... Just because of Steph and the way that he's able to dominate."

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"Read my lips, I give them a one percent chance and it's not because of the addition of Chris Paul." @KendrickPerkins is giving the Warriors a ONE PERKCENTAGE chance to get to the finals

The Golden State Warriors had an up-and-down season due to injuries to Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Both superstars missed significant time as the team struggled to defend their championship, particularly on the road.

Green was also involved in a dustup with shooting guard Jordan Poole. The Green-Poole incident hung over the team throughout the season and eventually deflated their title defense.

The Golden State Warriors wanted a clean slate and brought in Chris Paul for Poole. “CP3” is one of the best competitors and point guards in NBA history. But, he’s going to be 38 years old and has battled injuries, particularly in crucial playoff games.

Steph Curry has already welcomed Paul, who is viewed by many as one of the Warriors’ biggest antagonists. The NBA’s all-time three-point shots leader doesn’t see any issues with Paul’s entry into the lineup.

Chris Paul and Steve Kerr, though, haven’t indicated anything about how the Golden State Warriors will use him. “CP3” seems to be against the idea of coming off the bench, something that would have been perfect for the Dubs.

Curry has given the “we’ll see” refrain when asked about Paul’s role with the Warriors. How Kerr will incorporate the “Point God” into Golden State’s usual starting unit will be interesting to see.

Kendrick Perkins has doubted Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors before

Leading into the 2021-22 season, Kendrick Perkins was one of several analysts who didn’t give the Golden State Warriors a chance of winning the championship. Perkins went on national TV to declare that the Dubs were not winning any championships again.

When the Bay Area team lost Game 1 to the Boston Celtics, it seemed Perkins’ prediction was only a matter of time. Golden State, though, bounced back and won the last four games of the series to lift their fourth championship in eight years.

Perkins had this to say after the Warriors celebrated their win on Boston’s home floor:

“Well let me go ahead and get my apology out the way right now!!! I’m sorry Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors for the disrespect this season. God Bless America!”

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Well let me go ahead and get my apology out the way right now!!! I’m sorry Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors for the disrespect this season. God Bless America!

The Golden State Warriors could make him eat crow again if Paul and Curry can prove the doubters wrong and mesh seamlessly.

