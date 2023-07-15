Watch: Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry makes a ‘no look’ birdie putt at the American Century Championship

Steph Curry once again showcased his golf skills by sinking an impressive 'no look' birdie putt during the first round of the 2023 American Century Championship.

On Friday, July 14, 93 eminent names from various fields teed off at Edgewood Tahoe South for the first round of the 2023 American Century Championship. Every year, the event is held to provide support for charitable organizations.

Curry scored 27 points in the first round of the American Century Championship to take the lead. On the par-3 hole 12, he executed the putt shot in a manner that resulted in the ball initially traveling straight for a few feet before veering left towards the slope, ultimately finding its way into the cup.

As soon as the Golden State Warriors point guard played the shot, he started walking away as if he was quite confident of it being a birdie. The moment the ball went in, the crowd erupted in celebration, and he celebrated it with a slow fist pump.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry drains a long WALK AWAY / NO LOOK birdie putt at the



Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry drains a long WALK AWAY / NO LOOK birdie putt at the @ACChampionship

It's not as if Curry did something like this for the first time. The basketball legend is often seen playing golf and boasts a career handicap of +1.3, which is quite good even for a regular golf player. Last month he was seen playing Capital One's The Match where he and Klay Thompson were beaten by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

How did Steph Curry perform at the 2023 American Century Championship, round 1? Leaderboard explored

Steph Curry took the first-round lead at the American Century Championship after carding a 3-under 69 on Friday, July 14. He made four birdies, one bogey, and a double bogey on the first day.

Joe Pavelski shot even par 72 to sit in second place with 23 points. Alex Killron also shot 72, but he aggregated only 21 points. Bre Baier was one point behind Killron after the first round.

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 American Century Championship, round 1:

1. Stephen Curry: 27

2. Joe Pavelski: 23

3. Alex Killorn: 21

4 Bret Baier: 20

T5 Brian Urlacher: 19

Marshall Faulk: 19

T7 Dell Curry: 18

T7 Joe Mauer: 18

T7 Mardy Fish: 18

T10 Jack Wagner: 17

T10 Jake Owen: 17

T10 Tj Oshie: 17

T13 John Smoltz: 16

T13 John Elway: 16

T13 Tony Romo: 16

T13 Charles Woodson: 16

T17 Derek Lowe: 14

T17 Annika Sorenstam: 14

T17 David Wells: 14

T20 Tim Wakefield: 13

T20 Aaron Rodgers: 13

T20 Michael Pea: 13

T20 Robbie Gould: 13

T24 Vinny Del Negro: 12

T24 Alex Smith: 12

T24 Adam Thielen: 12

T27 Doug Pederson: 11

T27 Kevin Millar: 11

T27 Derek Carr: 11

T27, Dwight Freeney: 11

T31 Mark Mulder: 10

T31 Harrison Smith: 10

T31 Jayson Werth: 10

T31, Mike Modano: 10

T31 Marcus Allen: 10

T31 Alfonso Ribeiro: 10

T31 Tim Brown: 10

38 Aj Hawk: 9

39 Shane Victorino: 8

T40 Josh Allen: 7

T40 Andrew Whitworth: 7

T40 Jon Lester: 7

43 Joe Theismann: 6

T44, Seth Curry: 5

T44 Cc Sabathia: 5

T44, Jerome Bettis: 5

T47 Joe Buck: 4

T47 Jerry Rice: 4

T47 David Carr: 4

T47 Mike Vrabel: 4