Caitlin Clark WNBA mock draft: 4 landing spots for the 2022-23 Women's Player of the Year winner

The reigning Women's Player of the Year, Caitlin Clark, is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Still, it's not as straightforward as expected with intense competition expected from other talented student-athletes.

Caitlin Clark confirmed to The Athletic that she had not yet made a definitive decision about her WNBA future.

“I’m going to go based off of my gut,” Clark said. “At the end of the day, that’s the biggest thing that I think I should trust. … I’m going to know when I need to know, if I want to stay or if I want to go. I’m focused on helping this team be the best team they can be, and when I know that decision, all of you will know."

However, if she does decide to declare for the 2024 NBA draft, which teams could she conceivably join?

Caitlin Clark WNBA mock draft landing spots

While every team in the WNBA will be vying to have a player like Clark on their roster, the top four landing spots for the Iowa star could be:

#4 The Los Angeles Sparks

According to ESPN, the Sparks have a 17.8% chance of getting a lottery pick for the first time since 2013 when they picked Nneka Ogwumike.

That gives them perhaps the lowest chance of picking Caitlin Clark, but it's a chance nonetheless.

Sparks coach, Curt Miller, gave an interview to ESPN about their lottery picks situation.

"If the depth of the class turns out to be what it's capable of being, having two first-round picks is exciting for what that can do for us," Miller said. "But we have to be thorough [with scouting], because this is probably the last class with so many unknowns."

#3 Seattle Storm

WNBA legend Sue Bird left a huge void when she retired last year and an opportunity to replace the legend could be an attractive option for Caitlin Clark.

The loss of Breanna Stewart to the New York Liberty has also left a void that Clark would fit nicely.

Expand Tweet

#2 Phoenix Mercury

With WNBA veteran and legend Diana Taurasi's confirmation that she will be back for season No. 20, and the Mercury being one of the lottery's favored teams, it has been speculated to be one of the teams likely to pick Clark.

With the chance to take over as the team's leader in the near future and the opportunity to learn from Taurasi, it would seem like an attractive destination for the Iowa Hawkeyes star.

#1 Indiana Fever

The most likely landing spot for Caitlin Clark, according to Tankathon, who give a 44.2% likelihood of doing so, would be the Indiana Fever who have a cumulative 18-58 record in the past two seasons.

The Fever selected South Carolina's Aliyah Boston with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft significantly adding to their rookie numbers which stands at 3.

Clark would be a wonderful addition to the Fever's young core, and according to their record, perhaps the most likely destination for the Iowa star.

It's not a given that the record-breaking Caitlin Clark will declare for the WNBA due to her extra year of eligibility granted to students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder was categorical in an interview with "Inside the Hawkeyes" on her thoughts about Clark returning next year instead of joining the WNBA.

“Obviously, I’d be thrilled if she comes back,” she said. “I want her to come back. Everybody wants her to come back. But it’s her choice.”

In the WNBA, Caitlin Clark would earn a $74, 305 salary in her first year, which will rise to $75, 792. The numbers are still way below what she earns in college basketball and might be a reason for her to take up her extra year option.