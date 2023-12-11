3 players who can land on Indiana Fever after franchise wins lottery pick

The Indiana Fever will have the first pick of the 2024 WNBA draft, which could potentially turn their franchise around. This is their second consecutive year where they have the top pick in the draft. In the 2023 WNBA draft, they used the first pick on Aliyah Boston from South Carolina.

Boston spent four years in college before declaring for the draft. Standing at 6-foot-5, the center anchored the defense for South Carolina and earned four Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards. She also made the All-Defensive team four times and won the NCAA championship in her junior year.

How has Aliyah Boston played for the Indiana Fever?

Boston had a great rookie season for the Indiana Fever. As the top pick of 2023, many were expecting her to show signs of brilliance and intelligence on the court. That's exactly what she did for the team as she averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

Boston also earned the first All-Star nod of her WNBA career. What's even better is that he became the sixth rookie in league history to start in the prestigious exhibition game. She finished by winning the Rookie of the Year award.

#3, Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers is one of the most talented college athletes right now and has been in the past three seasons playing for the University of Connecticut. The Fever have a great center in Boston, and pairing her with Bueckers could create a dynamic duo for the team

For this season, Bueckers is averaging 19.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 2.9 assists per game.

#2, Angel Reese

Angel Reese is in her senior year and has the chance to be selected first by Indiana. For the LSU Tigers, Reese has been averaging 17.4 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 1.6 apg this season. Her scoring dropped, but she can bring it back close to 23 a game, which was her average last season, when she helped LSU to the national title.

If Indiana drafts Reese, she'll form a strong frontcourt presence with Boston. Her rebounding could be a factor for the team to consider drafting her when the time comes.

#1, Caitlin Clark

The Fever could look at Caitlin Clark as their next great point guard. Last season, she was the national player of the year with the Iowa Hawkeyes, leading them to the NCAA title game. This season isn't much different as she's scoring at a high rate once more. Clark is averaging 29.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 7.6 apg.

Her playmaking skills could fit in with the style of play Boston has. They could create a better duo with Boston's strong presence inside and Clark's floor spacing ability.

