As Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston hit a contested 3-point shot to tie the game against the New York Liberty, LeBron James immediately tweeted out his reaction to the shot, which garnered some hilarious replies from the fans.

redemption @redemptionpicks @KingJames Not bron up early watching some Wnba @KingJames Not bron up early watching some Wnba 👀

CallMeDragon @USCTrojans1313 @KingJames WNBA plays at 11 am on a Wednesday @KingJames WNBA plays at 11 am on a Wednesday

The Kid @sshaf91 @KingJames How much is the league paying you to tweet this? That’s the question here. @KingJames How much is the league paying you to tweet this? That’s the question here.

Jack Burton @hugibear3 @KingJames Ain’t nobody watching that on a weekday afternoon lol we got better things to do @KingJames Ain’t nobody watching that on a weekday afternoon lol we got better things to do https://t.co/6AEUcXhLSL

Sean @RatioedBySean @KingJames I don’t think anyone is watching besides you @KingJames I don’t think anyone is watching besides you

This was the tweet LeBron James put out as his celebration of the highlight.

LeBron James @KingJames Bang Bang!!!!! Aliyah Boston trey ball to send it to OT!!! Hell of a comeback #WNBA Bang Bang!!!!! Aliyah Boston trey ball to send it to OT!!! Hell of a comeback #WNBA

LeBron James is one of the many NBA players who have been fond of the WNBA and its continuous rise in popularity alongside the NBA league.

Despite losing to the New York Liberty in overtime with a score of 95-87, Aliyah Boston's shot was incredible enough to warrant a reaction from "King James" himself.

Looking back on LeBron James' comments in celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day

In a 2017 ESPN interview, LeBron James talked about the importance of celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Day.

"I just think you give respect where respect is due, at the end of the day," James said. "No matter if you're a male or female. If you're playing at the highest level in your respective sport, you should get respect where respect is due."

James also made sure to mention iconic female athletes such as Serena Williams, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, and Diana Taurasi.

Diana Taurasi has been in the WNBA for 16 seasons with no signs of slowing down. Throughout her career, she has been with the Phoenix Mercury, as she was the franchise's number-one overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.

Taurasi has a career average of 19.1 points per game (42.5% shooting, including 36.3% from 3-point range), 4.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds.

LeBron James has always been vocal and active in his support of the WNBA. During a segment on Uninterrupted's "The Shop," Lisa Leslie talked about how NBA players have always been the biggest supporters of the WNBA.

Lisa Leslie talked about the time James wore an orange hoodie with the WNBA logo on it during the NBA Bubble back in 2020.

"When LeBron wore that orange hoodie, I told them — that hoodie was just sitting there with the logo with the logo on it," Leslie said. "When he wore that hoodie, it went viral. I explained to them that our NO.1 allies that have supported us from day one are the NBA players. I said they tweet, they follow us, they come to our games — we don't highlight them."

During her time in the WNBA, Leslie has a career average of 17.3 ppg (47.0% shooting, including 31.6% from 3-point range) and 9.1 rpg.

