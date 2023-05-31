Who are Aliyah Boston's parents? Family of Indiana Fever WNBA player explored

Aliyah Boston is one of the most exciting young players in the WNBA. She was the first pick of the 2023 WNBA draft and was selected by the Indiana Fever. Boston received a lot of media attention with her 20-point performance against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-5 forward began her professional career with two 15-point games. She's averaging 15.8 points and six rebounds per game early in the season, and many basketball fans have fallen in love with her skills.

Aliyah Boston's parents have supported her throughout her basketball journey. They were often seen in the audience of her college games, where Aliyah established herself as one of the best prospects in the country.

Aliyah Boston's parents are from U.S. Virgin Islands

Aliyah Boston's parents are Cleone and Algernon Boston. They are from U.S. Virgin Islands, where the Indiana Fever star was born in 2001. Cleone and Algernon tied the knot in 1999 in Charlotte Amalie, the capital and the largest city of the territory.

Interestingly, both Aliyah and Alexis, her older sister, fell in love with basketball. Due to this, their parents sent them to New England to play organized basketball and compete. As a consequence, Aliyah did not see her parents frequently.

Cleone Boston, Aliyah's mother, is reportedly the president of the Miracle Babies Foundation. The non-profit organization was founded in 2001 and has donated more than $170,000 to Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Cleone is very active on her Facebook and mostly shares religious posts. Additionally, the WNBA star's mother frequently posts about her daughter and her amazing basketball performances.

There isn't much public information available on Algernon Boston, Aliyah's father. However, we do know that he's a big fan of his daughter and has attended many of her games, especially when she played for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Aliyah also has a sister named Alexis, who is a big reason why she also started playing basketball. The Indiana Fever star was inspired by her sister's skills and wanted to play the sport as well.

The young basketball player also had a brother named Alec Craig, but he was born prematurely and did not survive. The tragic death was among the reasons why Aliyah's mother decided to help others who struggle with the same problem.

