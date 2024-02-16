Will Caitlin Clark declare for the 2024 WNBA? Exploring the possibilities of Iowa star's pro plans

Iowa Hawkeyes senior guard Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's basketball scoring record on Thursday night against the Michigan Wolverines with a 3-pointer from the logo. She has been one of the most dominant players in college basketball, regardless of gender, and has a significant decision to make about her future next season regarding whether she will declare for the WNBA draft.

Surprisingly enough, she can make this decision due to the 2020 season being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic during her freshman season and being granted an additional year of eligibility.

What will Caitlin Clark do for her future? Let's explore her two potential decisions: declaring for the WNBA draft or returning to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Will Caitlin Clark declare for the 2024 WNBA draft?

Caitlin Clark will ultimately need to decide whether she will enter the 2024 WNBA draft or remain with the Iowa Hawkeyes next season for a final year of eligibility. Regardless of if she goes in the 2024 or 2025 WNBA draft, it is expected that she will be the first pick.

When looking at how much money she will make if she declares for the WNBA draft, it is significantly less than what she will attract from her name, image and likeness in college basketball.

According to USA Today, the WNBA rookie scale will have her locked into a four-year contract with her base salary being as follows. It is important to note the fourth year is a team option, but it would be expected to be picked up by the team to keep her for cheaper than with Clark would make as a free agent.

Year Base Salary 1 $74,305 2 $75,792 3 $83,371 4 $94,740

Ultimately, the decision will wind down to what Clark values more: money or starting her WNBA career. With the NIL and endorsements from being the all-time scoring leader in NCAA women's basketball, it would be difficult to imagine her not wanting to stay, especially if the Iowa Hawkeyes are unable to cut the nets at the end of the season.

If she can win the 2024 NCAA championship, then maybe she will ride off into the sunset. But the better decision seems to be to play another season of college basketball.

