Iowa Hawkeyes senior guard Caitlin Clark is doing things on the court that people have not seen in a long time. She is on her way to becoming one of the greatest women's college basketball players ever. But is it too soon to call her the greatest of all time? Let's understand what Clark has achieved throughout her collegiate career to get to this point.

Is Caitlin Clark the greatest women's college basketball player of all time?

Although this is subjective, Clark has earned her place among the best in the sport because of her remarkable performances. Clark is a three-time All-American, Player of the Year, Wooden Award winner, and Naismith Award winner.

However, Clark is missing the NCAA Championship from her mantle. She had a chance last season in the 2023 NCAA Championship game but lost against the LSU Tigers. However, comparing Clark to Cheryl Miller, Diana Taurasi and Candace Parker will be difficult if she doesn't win the title this season.

The fact that Clark holds the all-time scoring record in the sport will cement her legacy as one of the top players ever.

How many points has Caitlin Clark scored at Iowa?

Entering the game against the Nebraska Hawkeyes, Clark has recorded 3,489 points. She is only 39 points away from becoming the all-time NCAA points scorer in women's basketball, thanks to her 473 three-pointers thus far.

Caitlin Clark college stats

Clark can dominate the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, as she leads the nation in points and assists per game. She is averaging 32.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game; she has a shooting split of 47.7/39.6/86.1. Clark is more than a scorer; she can get the ball to her teammates and dominate in that way.

In 124 career games, Clark averages 28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

