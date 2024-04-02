“You are missing an instant classic!”- Former NFL star Dez Bryant gets hyped up as Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark battle in thrilling LSU vs. Iowa game

Amid the hype for the Elite Eight showdown between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the LSU Tigers in the women's March Madness 2024, former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant has expressed his excitement. All eyes are set on the Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark battle. This is arguably the most awaited match in the world of women's college basketball, as it is also a battle between two of the biggest fan bases in the tournament.

The game's significance can be imagined from the previous matchup between these teams where the television rating record was broken as the viewership went up to 12.6 million. Bryant took to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in on the significance of the game, writing:

"If y'all not watching the LSU vs IOWA GAME, you are missing an instant classic."

Desmond "Dez" Bryant is known for his college years at Oklahoma State University from 2007 to 2009, where he was named the Second-team freshman All-American by Rivals in 2007. He was later drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round in the 2010 draft. In the NFL, he became a Pro Bowl player thrice and was named an All-Pro in 2014.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, on the other hand, have been phenomenal this season. Reese boasts an impressive streak of double-doubles in 15 consecutive games, whereas Clark stands tall as a prolific scorer in women's college basketball with an impressive 31.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season.

What makes this matchup even more interesting is the fact that these two met in the game for the title in the March Madness 2023. In that match, LSU beat Iowa by a score of 102-85, thrashing Iowa's dream of their first-ever NCAA tournament glory. This also makes this a revenge rematch for Caitlin Clark who scored 30 points in that final but still couldn't taste victory.

Iowa tops LSU to reach the Final Four of the March Madness 2024

LSU v Iowa

In a game that was expected to be a tight one and slightly favor Iowa with a spread of -2 (according to SportsLine), Caitlin Clarke's Iowa Hawkeyes have beaten Angel Reese's LSU Tigers 94-87. Clark has indeed taken her revenge to take Iowa to the Final Four and is just two steps away from glory.

Angel Reese scored 17 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks for LSU. She had to leave the court as she picked up her fight foul on Kate Martin late in the game with 1:45 left on the clock in the second half.

On the other hand, Caitlin Clark ended the debate for the best women's college basketball player by scoring 41 points for her team in a crucial matchup. She secured seven rebounds, 12 assists, two steals, and one block. She also celebrated the game by cutting the net at the end.

