The women's March Madness resumes on Monday with the Elite Eight when Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the LSU Tigers at 7:15 p.m. ET. The game serves as a rematch of last year's national championship, which LSU won.

With ESPN's promo video out, fans are expecting it to draw monster ratings.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"This is gonna break more viewership records."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Can't wait for the rematch of last year's national championship game! Hopefully, this time my team comes out on top! ??"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It's going to be an excellent game! Go Hawks."

Expand Tweet

"Do us all a favor and agitate Kim and Angel so much that the refs throw a double-T on them. Shouldn’t be too hard."

Expand Tweet

Iowa enters the game as a two-point favorite to defeat LSU in one of the most anticipated games of March Madness.

The Hawkeyes, backed by Clark, have gotten significant viewership during the tournament. In their Round of 32 game against West Virginia, the game had a record viewership of 4.9 million.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese say they don't hate each other

In last year's national championship game, Angel Reese got into the face of Caitlin Clark and many thought that started a rivalry.

However, Reese and Clark discussed their rivalry, which they say is strictly a rivalry on the basketball court.

"Me and Caitlin Clark don't hate each other. I want everybody to understand that. It's just a super competitive game," Reese said, via CBS. "Once I get between those lines, there's no friends. I have plenty of friends on the court that I talk to outside of the game, but like when I get between those lines, we're not friends."

Caitlin Clark, meanwhile, agreed that the rivalry adds to the anticipation for Monday's game.

"Me and Angel have always been great competitors," Clark said. "Obviously, she played in the Big Ten for a while to begin her career, and that's what makes women's basketball so fun, is you have great competition."

The winner of Iowa vs LSU will take on the winner of USC vs UConn in the Final Four.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Iowa LSU 0 votes View Discussion