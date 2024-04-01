Iowa vs LSU NCAAW predictions, odds and picks - Apr. 1 | March Madness 2024

Almost a year from their NCAAW championship game, the third-seeded LSU Tigers and the top-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes battle again. This time, it is in the Elite 8 on Monday evening inside the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

The Tigers (31-5) defeated the UCLA Bruins on Saturday 78-69 in the Sweet 16. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes (32-4) won in the Sweet 16 on Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes 89-68.

LSU Tigers vs Iowa Hawkeyes betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline LSU Tigers +1.5 (-110) Over 168.5 (-115) +100 Iowa Hawkeyes -1.5 (-125) Under 168.5 (-115) -135

LSU Tigers vs Iowa Hawkeyes picks

Caitlin Clark Over 32.5 Points (-115)

Angel Reese Over 12.5 Rebounds (-115)

Under 168.5 Points (-115)

LSU Tigers vs Iowa Hawkeyes head-to-head

The LSU Tigers and the Iowa Hawkeyes face one another for the second time in program history. The only other game was last season's NCAA Championship on April 2, 2023. In that game, the Tigers won 102-85.

Where to watch the LSU Tigers vs Iowa Hawkeyes?

This NCAA Tournament game will be broadcast on both regular television and streaming. It will air on ESPN and can be viewed on YouTube TV, ESPN+ and Fubo.

LSU Tigers vs Iowa Hawkeyes predictions

This game will be explosive, with two of the best offensive teams in the entire country clashing with one another. In the women's NCAA Tournament, the Tigers scored 77.0 points per game on offense, while the Hawkeyes averaged 81.3 ppg in their three games.

The stars will shine in this game. Expect Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark to be the center of attention and dominate the game. However, the ancillary pieces for the Hawkeyes are playing better in the postseason compared to the Tigers. Iowa has been the more desperate team this season, looking for their first championship with this core.

Expect the Iowa Hawkeyes to grab this one.

Pick: Iowa Hawkeyes -1.5 (-125)